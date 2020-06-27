Barcelona title shine after Celta Vigo draw

Iago Aspas free kick in the 88th minute got Celta in a 2-2 draw after Suarez gave Barcelona twice the help with a pass from his friend Lionel Messi on both occasions.

The result means that Barcelona beat Real Madrid by one point behind the standings, but Los Blancos played a lower match and get the advantage if the team ends with a score thanks to a better face to face record.

Barcelona’s struggles continued in Vigo, having won only once in the League there since 2015.

Vigo may have been in 16th place but he only received once in his previous seven games. While Barcelona managed to break through the Celta Vigo defense, the visitors themselves were unable to defend.