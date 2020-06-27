Barcelona title shine after Celta Vigo draw

Iago Aspas free kick in the 88th minute got Celta in a 2-2 draw after Suarez gave Barcelona twice the help with a pass from his friend Lionel Messi on both occasions.
The result means that Barcelona beat Real Madrid by one point behind the standings, but Los Blancos played a lower match and get the advantage if the team ends with a score thanks to a better face to face record.
Barcelona’s struggles continued in Vigo, having won only once in the League there since 2015.
Vigo may have been in 16th place but he only received once in his previous seven games. While Barcelona managed to break through the Celta Vigo defense, the visitors themselves were unable to defend.
Suarez gave Barcelona a header after 20 minutes, holding in to Figo.
Messi passed a free kick just outside the penalty area to Suarez instead of shooting on target himself, and Uruguayan had not missed his first goal since returning from knee surgery.
But early in the second half, Vigo tied the meter.
With the Barcelona defense out of position in the 50th minute, Vigo advanced in the second half 1-2. Fyodor Smolov finished the move with a simple final touch.
The clinical distraction of Suarez inside the penalty area in the 67th minute restored Barcelona to Barcelona before they hit a low free kick, Aspas round the wall completely, Barcelona goalkeeper Marc Andre Terre Stijn.
Barcelona now hopes their rival, Espanyol, can serve them on Sunday when they host Real Madrid. But Espanyol sits in the last order.
The end of the German League
Meanwhile, on the last day of the German Bundesliga, Bayern Munich – who won the title earlier this month – lifted the League Cup for the eighth time in a row.
As in Vigo, there were no fans as games were played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic.
There were no changes to the places of the four Champions League. But at the bottom of the standings, Werder Bremen avoided relegation by defeating Cologne 6-1 at the expense of Fortuna Dusseldorf, who lost 3-0 to Union Berlin. Bremen will now play in the relegation game, while Dusseldorf will drop to German Bundesliga 2 next season.
