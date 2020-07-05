London (CNN) – A British police officer warned after completing a late fit on Saturday – the first day that pubs reopened in England after closing the coronavirus – drunk people could not drunk the distance.

John Abter, the national head of the Police Association, an association of police officers in England and Wales, said: “An unexpectedly busy night and confirmed by what we knew, alcohol and social spacing are not a good mix.”

Apter, who was on duty in the city of Southampton in southern England, said that he and his colleagues dealt with “happy drunks, angry drunks, fighting” and anti-social behavior. He said: “What was quite clear is that drunken people cannot or will not move away socially.”

And the London Metropolitan Police, in a post on Twitter, urged people to “take responsibility, keep them safe, and follow the social dimension and other directions that have been set” as bars reopen.

But Saturday night photos in central London’s Soho area, known for its pubs and bars, have shown crowded streets.

Police said five bars in Nottinghamshire, in the East Midlands region of England, decided to close their doors following anti-social behavior, and officers made four arrests after reports of window smash and a minor attack.

But Inspector Craig Perry thanked “the majority of the audience who acted responsibly throughout the day on Saturday.”

Devon and Cornwall police in southwestern England said they received more than 1,000 calls on Saturday from members of the public mostly related to “drink-related disorders”.

In Essex, southeast England, an officer posted a tweet to say that the police made four arrests.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News in Sovey Ridge that he was generally happy with how Saturday passed.

“From what I saw, although there are some pictures that on the contrary, most people acted very responsibly and this balanced message is very important. People should enjoy the summer safely,” he said on Sunday.

“I have seen from Leicester and elsewhere that we are not evading strict measures if that is what is needed to control the virus. But the overall plan has always been by raising insurance in an attempt to lift national measures – but be very clear, we will deal with cases of outbreaks of local turmoil When we see it. “