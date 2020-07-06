Lionel Messi in the return match for Barcelona
Bartomeo says that Lionel Messi will end his career in Barcelona

By Emet / July 6, 2020

The 33-year-old’s relationship with the club came under great pressure this year, and his future with the Catalans was in doubt with his contract until next season.

Despite reports that Messi was looking for a possible exit, Bartomeo remains confident that his man will remain in Barcelona for many years to come.

“Messi said he would end his career and football in Barcelona,” he said. Movistar Spanish Network.

“I will not explain the details because we are focusing on the competition and we are negotiating with many players, but Messi has made it clear to us that he wants to stay and therefore we will enjoy it for a longer time.”

His comments came after Barcelona beat Villarreal 4-1 at home on Sunday to keep his low hopes for a La Liga title.

Messi was within his reach with two helpers but was unable to add to his share 700 career goals.
Signs of turmoil

The Argentinian seemed uneasy at times this season and spoke several times against the club.

Earlier this year, The club’s sports director Erik Abidal criticized To accuse the players of not working hard enough under the leadership of former coach Ernesto Valverde.
He also issued a somewhat prickly statement in March when he announced that the team would take Reducing wages amid the coronary virus pandemic.

Messi seems to indicate that his teammates do not need to be asked by the club’s hierarchy to deduct the opponent.

“It has never ceased to surprise us that there are people inside the club who want to put us in a bad light and try to pressure us to do something we’ve always been clear that we will do,” the statement said.

Public disagreements were even more surprising given Messi’s usual reluctance to speak on his social media platforms.

