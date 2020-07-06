Bartomeo says that Lionel Messi will end his career in Barcelona

The 33-year-old’s relationship with the club came under great pressure this year, and his future with the Catalans was in doubt with his contract until next season.

Despite reports that Messi was looking for a possible exit, Bartomeo remains confident that his man will remain in Barcelona for many years to come.

“Messi said he would end his career and football in Barcelona,” he said. Movistar Spanish Network.

“I will not explain the details because we are focusing on the competition and we are negotiating with many players, but Messi has made it clear to us that he wants to stay and therefore we will enjoy it for a longer time.”