Bartomeo says that Lionel Messi will end his career in Barcelona

The 33-year-old’s relationship with the club came under great pressure this year, and his future with the Catalans was in doubt with his contract until next season.
Despite reports that Messi was looking for a possible exit, Bartomeo remains confident that his man will remain in Barcelona for many years to come.
“I will not explain the details because we are focusing on the competition and we are negotiating with many players, but Messi has made it clear to us that he wants to stay and therefore we will enjoy it for a longer time.”
His comments came after Barcelona beat Villarreal 4-1 at home on Sunday to keep his low hopes for a La Liga title.
Signs of turmoil
The Argentinian seemed uneasy at times this season and spoke several times against the club.
Messi seems to indicate that his teammates do not need to be asked by the club’s hierarchy to deduct the opponent.
“It has never ceased to surprise us that there are people inside the club who want to put us in a bad light and try to pressure us to do something we’ve always been clear that we will do,” the statement said.
Public disagreements were even more surprising given Messi’s usual reluctance to speak on his social media platforms.
