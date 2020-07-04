However, Leverkusen responded well at the start of the second half and had a golden opportunity to halve the deficit through the substitute Kevin Folland.

Moussa Diaby showed a strong pace to bypass Alfonso Davis – who is considered the fastest player in German football – and put the ball on a billboard to Folland, who completely missed his effort and missed the shot completely.

It would prove to be the decisive moment in the final, with Bayern ascending almost to the other end almost immediately and putting the game undoubtedly after a moment of nightmare for Lucas Hradecky who saw Leverkusen goalkeeper Robert Lewandowski hit his goal.

It will drop as the Polish striker’s goal – certainly not the most beautiful – and raise his total record-breaking record total to 50.

Leverkusen eventually got a goal through Sven Bender, but it was nothing more than a consolation, as Lewandowski captured his second match – and 51 in only 43 games this season – to make it 4-1 in less than a minute to play.

There was still time to share the assistant referee to the video and add some additional drama after Davis considered he had handled the ball in the penalty area. Kai Havertz, one of the most exciting talents in world football, climbed to the scene and smashed the ball into the upper corner.

Haveritz kicked the grass in a state of frustration, knowing that the target was in vain, and as a cruel joke, referee Tobias Welles whistled full time as soon as the ball settled in the back of the net.

Football has gone without fans for several weeks since the return of sport across Europe after the coronavirus was closed, but the absence of hype from team supporters makes even such an event seem somewhat hollow.

As Bayern players lift the trophy, their screams and cheers of joy can echo around the empty stands of the Berlin Olympics.

With the Bundesliga title already concluded, Bayern are now two thirds of the way to complete just three times the club’s history.

Next for the permanent German champion is the Champions League round of the 16th second leg match against Chelsea, where Bayern made an unbeatable 3-0 lead after the first leg in London on February 25.

Bayern will now be among the favorites to win the Champions League title when the competition resumed in a different form next month. The rest of the fixtures will be finished in August and will be built on one leg relationships in Lisbon, Portugal.

Nevertheless, Bayern will still celebrate its continued dominance of German football and its fifth domestic doubling in the last ten seasons.