BBC defends the use of racial defamation in a news report

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has advocated the use of a slur in a news report, but has accepted that it caused abuse.

The word N was used entirely in a report of a racistly aggravated attack in Bristol, broadcast by West West Points and BBC News Channel last week.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) said the use of the word “is justified in writing given the context” and that the decision was upheld by the victim’s family.

384 raised a complaint to Ofcom and there were calls to apologize.

The report, broadcast on Wednesday July 29, described an attack on an NHS worker and a 21-year-old musician known as K or K-Dogg.

He was hit by a car on July 22 as he walked to a bus stop from his workplace, Southmead Hospital in Bristol. He was seriously injured, including a broken leg, nose and cheekbone.

Police said the accident was treated as a racial exacerbation due to the racist language used by the car’s passengers.

A fourth man was arrested on suspicion of trying to kill on Tuesday.

The fourth man was arrested for a racist attack on Koj

“We accept that this has caused offense, but we would like people to understand why we made the decision we made,” the BBC said in a statement on the BBC’s complaints website.

She said the victim’s family “specifically asked us to show pictures of this man’s injuries, and it was decided that we should report the racist language in full, as alleged by the car operators.”

“Despite the family’s wishes, we considered independently whether the use of the word was editorial justification given the context,” the statement said.

“The word is rarely used on air, and in this case, as in all cases, the decision to use it entirely was made by a team of people including a number of editorial VIPs.”

“The most terrible words”

But some continued to demand a general apology from the BBC.

Referring to the BBC’s response to the complaints, William Adwasi, CEO of Vitae London, said it was “exhausting and wasting our energy.”

InfluencHers, a group of professional African / Caribbean British women, He has written an open letter to the BBC, Saying it was “a time for a general apology” because of “the blatant and repeated use of the word N”.

The letter referred to the news report in addition to the use of the word N in a documentary program The Largest Ribs in American History, which first aired in 2019 but was recently broadcasted again.

“We feel uneasy, insulted, and attacked because of the ease with which the company can use what is attributed to many of the descendants of slavery and colonialism and the victims of persistent racism, which is the most insulting and horrific words,” the letter said.

“This is a term that many of us have called it during our childhood and even later in our lives, and we now object to being forced to hear it used recklessly by an institution for which we pay licensing fees.”

The documentary director Lucy Worsley apologized to Twitter for saying the word “unacceptable”.