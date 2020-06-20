BCCI decides to fund from Chinese companies for IPL 2020 after confronting Ladakh

Kim Jong Un is planning to attack the US presidential election

Indian cricket may take a heavy blow with the fast-moving “boycott of China” campaign in India after the border skirmishes of Ladakh between India and China where 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. This is because the India Cricket Control Board (BCCI) has direct and indirect links with Chinese brands or investors. BCCI is among the wealthiest sports federations in the world. IPL 2020 seems defeated anyway, and the anti-China campaign is set to make matters worse.

The IPL Board has a meeting next week to review the various sponsorship deals for the IPL as the mega equity deal with Vivo, valued at Rs. 440 crore, will be reviewed annually. BCCI seems to be pressuring to see the national case against China. About 24 hours ago, the Chamber of Commerce was not obligated on this issue.

BCCI to receive a call on Vivo Sponsorship

The treasurer of the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry was quoted as saying that Chinese companies sponsoring an Indian event like IPL only meet India’s interests. BCCI gets Rs 440 crore annually from Vivo and the five-year deal ends in 2022. Dumal states: “When you talk emotionally, you tend to leave the rationale behind.”

He added, “Regardless of the money that Chinese companies investing in the council get from the Indian consumer, they pay part of it to BCCI (as a brand promotion) and the council pays a 42 percent tax on that money to the Indian government so this supports the cause of India It is not the issue of China. “

The mobile operator Vivo owns a five-year IPL sponsorship deal worth Rs. 2,200 crore with BCCI. Online Fantasy League platform Dream 11 and e-commerce company Paytm are official partners of IPL and these companies receive funding from Chinese companies.

The interesting thing is that the BJP government has strong links with the Chamber of Commerce. The current Secretary Jay Shah is the son of Amit Shah and Dumal is the brother of Anuraj Thakur. Anuraj Thakur, Minister of State for Financial and Corporate Affairs.

It will be interesting to see the decision taken at the meeting as the heads of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry; President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah have had a change of opinion recently.