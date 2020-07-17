Bearded Alex Trippick says he “feels good” in his latest health update

The beloved “Jeopardy” host! Give fans an update on his health and show on Thursday. Like many other men during the epidemic, he appears to have grown his beard.

“There were some good days, but many days were not good,” Trebic said at the time. “I was joking with friends that cancer will not kill me, chemotherapy will do it.”

“There were moments of intense pain, days when some bodily functions no longer worked, and massive attacks of extreme depression made me wonder if it was really worth fighting,” he added.

In Thursday’s update, Tripic also kept its “danger”! Fans to know about some “very special” Jeopardy! Episodes to be released in July. “

For the first time ever, we will open “Danger!” “Take another look at some of our favorite episodes, including our first” Jeopardy! “Episode and show that I have hosted, mustache and everything.

according to Advertising On the show’s website, the producers have combed 8,000 episodes to choose 20 shows “highlighting key moments, contestants and gameplay over 36 seasons, many of which have not been aired since their original broadcast.”

Starting July 20, fans will be able to watch a week of the best episodes from the first decade of the show. The following week will feature the highlights of the movie “Celebrity Jeopardy!” It features stars like Carroll Burnett, Regis Philippines and Martha Stewart.

“I can’t wait to go back to the studio and start recording the shows for the new season in September,” said Trebek. “At the same time, I wish all of you – stay safe.”