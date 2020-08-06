Beautiful Bisexual Trends Where Tweeple proudly embraces their sexuality

Twitter

There is no escaping the upset and fear of exclusion when people start looking at you differently the moment you talk about sexuality. It’s sad and unfortunate, but it’s the truth. About 91 percent of LGBT teens experience bullying based on sexual and gender identity bias. Perhaps this is the reason why many people do not muster the courage to express their sexual orientation.

No matter what you do, there will always be someone, whether it’s in your neighborhood or at your workplace, who will end up calling you names just to make fun of you. Yes, it definitely hurts when someone judges you by your sexual orientation. But at the same time, it’s also something you should always be proud of.

If you have it, own it and brag about it, and say it proudly out loud, “Yes, I’m gay, bisexual, gay, or transgender.” The most beautiful thing that happens in the virtual world is watching thousands of people openly come out with their sexual orientation to remove stigma and gender identity.

#BeautifullyBisexual Trends on Twitter

Reuters

On August 5, we came across an unprecedented trend on Twitter of “#BeautifullyBisexual” where people are seen proudly sharing their selfies cuddling the bisexuals.

But what caught our attention was the way people did not state what other people might think or say about them.

“Since #beautifullybisexual is trending, here are some of my looks that are so diverse. I am bisexual, animatronic and proud !!!” A Twitter user wrote while sharing a few selfies.

Another Twitter user wrote, “#beautifullybisexual hi I’m Bi that’s normal and if you guys don’t love me then I know I can easily steal your girl.”

As support continues to flow, let’s take a look at some of these Tweets that will definitely encourage you to go ahead and join the trend.