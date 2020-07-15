Beautiful murals breathe life into the walls of Kotak that have no life [Photos]

Cotac artworkTwitter / CMC Cutttack

Graffiti is a beautiful form of art, but it is often a sight outside of India. Many European countries have beautifully painted walls and are happy to admire art as they drive people on roads and highways while walking in the streets. But India is no stranger to some beautiful murals, you just need to know where to look.

Kotak Odisha is one of these places that commissioned colorful murals depicting their cultures across the walls of many bridges. It’s a great sight for people driving on these roads as they don’t have to look at faded walls instead enjoying the beautiful artwork that breathes life into.

Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), along with Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC), have taken an initiative to give the city’s bridge walls a new look. Central Military Commission Commissioner Anania Das said that work was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic as it started during the city’s cricket match. The artwork, before being painted on the walls, is subject to two-layer verification. The end result is fun and intriguing. See for yourself:

The next time you visit Cuttack, be sure to check out these amazing artworks.