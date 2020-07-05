Beds of oxygen, and ventilators plentiful but no doctors: a Bengaluru doctor seeks help with a viral video

Taha Matin, a Bangalore doctor, addressing the intensive care unit at HBS Hospital in Shivajinagar.

In the fight against the new coronavirus pandemic, thousands of doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals are working around the clock to treat patients who have been infected with the deadly virus.

Regardless of facing the harsh conditions and long working hours, frontline warriors suffer more than others because they face a higher risk of contracting the virus themselves. The coronavirus now infected more than 11,435,590 and killed 534,526 people worldwide.

Amid growing concerns about Covid-19, medical personnel across India reported inadequate medical equipment to treat those infected with the virus. However, there is one hospital in Bengaluru that has lots of beds, oxygen beds, ventilators and all other equipment but no doctors.

A Bengaluru doctor appeals to other doctors to join him

In a viral video touring the Internet, a doctor in Bengaluru made a strong appeal to fellow doctors to join him and fellow coronavirus treatment at HBS Hospital in Shevaginagar.

Read the video explanation: Doctors and nursing staff are required. Call Dr. Sherik directly 9986024862.

The video, which has been watched more than 5,000 times, says: “I speak from HBS Hospital Intensive Care Unit. It was a virtual bloody bath. I came this morning at 7:30 am and 12 midnight now. Patients are calling me constantly now because their parents are not They have breaths, and their brothers are breathless and cannot find a room in Bengaluru, and at this time if you see me, there is me and Shiva, and no other doctor is ready to work in this hospital, I have a family, I have an oxygen family, I have fans, I have everything, I have all Equipment, I have another 30 beds like this but I don’t have doctors working here. I find them all on WhatsApp. I need 6 hours of your time per day. Please this is my enthusiastic request. This is the time to show that we care. Sometimes the army is on the front lines, sometimes Firefighters are on the front lines, sometimes the police are on the front line now, you and me, my fellow doctors, are on the front line, so let’s do that ow we care about humanity here. This is a person, a mother, a father of a person, someone’s brother. Let’s show that we care ….. Let’s act at this moment Dr. Taha Matin in the video with his hands folded.

Check out the video here: