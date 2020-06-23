Ben Higgins re-encounters him in the movie “The Bachelor”, which is embarrassing

Higgins got a chance to retrospect the 2016 season during a Monday night episode of “Bachelor: The Greatest Season Ever!”
A former Denver business analyst bothered some at Bachelor Nation after telling two contestants, Jojo Fletcher and Lauren Bushnell, that he was in love with them.
“It was hard to see it again,” Higgins told GMA. “Mostly because I remember being 26 years old, how much I felt the world was falling into myself. Then how much would these women be hurt.”
He finally proposed on the show to Bushnell, but the couple split in 2017.
Higgins had nice words for his former love.
“There is an appreciation for this relationship and what it taught me and we hope that you have taught it to her,” he said. “I think I am a better man for that.”
One person who can attest to this is his new fiancée, Jessica Clark.
The couple got involved in March and Higgins shared the news on their installed Instagram account.
Clark, co-owned by fitness firms SweatNET Nashville and SweatNET Denver, also praised.
“I hope the world will know her more than they know me because she is special,” Higgins said.
