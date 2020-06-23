Ben Higgins re-encounters him in the movie “The Bachelor”, which is embarrassing

And he said, “My hand was on my forehead looking through my fingers the whole time.” “Good morning, America.” “I felt embarrassed a lot, and then I was recreating one of the most wonderful moments of my life.”

Higgins got a chance to retrospect the 2016 season during a Monday night episode of “Bachelor: The Greatest Season Ever!”

A former Denver business analyst bothered some at Bachelor Nation after telling two contestants, Jojo Fletcher and Lauren Bushnell, that he was in love with them.

“It was hard to see it again,” Higgins told GMA. “Mostly because I remember being 26 years old, how much I felt the world was falling into myself. Then how much would these women be hurt.”