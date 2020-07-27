Bengaluru: Congress protests against “saving democracy” amid COVID; Siddaramaiah, DK arrested

Twitter

Against the background of the Bharatiya Janata Party celebrating one year in Karnataka, the protests of the two leaders of the Congress, Cedaramaya and DK Shivakumar in the state, come. As part of the nationwide “spoke about democracy” protests by the party, the leaders only took to the streets to be arrested within hours.

Party and worker leaders were prevented from advancing to Raj Bhavan where they planned a peaceful protest. The police arrived and arrested the leaders.

S.K. was arrested Shivakumar and Sidaramaya

The BJP celebrated one year in power in Karnataka. CM Yediyurappa also appealed to people to support the party for the rest of the time. In the background, there appears to be something else in full swing in the country.

Congress was claiming that the BJP was responsible for the disturbing partisan and opposition divisions in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Therefore, the party launched a nationwide campaign, “Talk about Democracy,” to protest the ruling party’s methods. Karnataka’s Congress leaders including Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar joined the protest.

The plan was to reach Raj Bhavan in the city for a peaceful protest, however, the police were halted halfway by the police who arrested the leaders among them – Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar.

News of Suvarna was captured by Sidaramaya as she was driven by the camera in front of the camera, who sat midway to protest the police’s arrival. They were stopped at the Indian Express Circle in Bangalore. The police brought two BMTC buses to drive them away and did not allow them to initiate the threat of arrest.

TV 9 Kanada quoted DK Shivakumar, head of the Karnataka Congress Party, as saying: “They are not allowing us to move forward and threatening to arrest us.” “They were planning to organize a peaceful protest before Raj Bhavan over the Lotus operation,” Sidermiah was quoted as saying. He proceeded to talk about how Yediyurappa overthrew the elected government in Karnataka as CM. He went on to describe the party as “undemocratic”.

While the leaders insisted on continuing the protest, there was a violent backlash from citizens about not following the standards of social separation and holding such large gatherings at a time of global pandemic.