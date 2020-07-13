Bengaluru FC CEO: “We would like to see East Bengal part of ISL”

With legendary club Mohon Pagan now switching to ATK Mohun Bagan to trade in the Indian Premier League (ISL), the country’s soccer fans seem to want their rivals across the eastern city of Bengal to re-ignite the competition in an entirely new token.

Parth Jindal, director of JSW Sports, recently tweeted about his desire to see EB at ISL and this is what made rumor factories operate across the country.

The CEO of Bengaluru FC puts the rumors to rest

He wrote in his article: “Come to the East Bengal Club, come to the Indian Premier League now – you are the only thing missing from the league now. (Sic)”

But before more of these rumors begin to take the tours, the CEO of Bengaluru FC Mandar Tamhane has revealed that JSW is not looking to invest in the famous club to bring him to the ISL. But he insisted they wanted to see East Bengal in ISL to increase competition between the best teams in the league.

“We certainly do not invest in East Bengal and we certainly do not want to invest in East Bengal,” Tamhan told reporters via Zoom on Monday.

“What we want is that if they can be part of the Indian Premier League, we will be more than happy because that will improve the type of competition between the participating clubs.

“But this depends entirely on them and not on us. So we certainly will not invest in them.”

Tamhane made the remarks on the sidelines of the announcement of the scholarship program launched by the Sports School, in cooperation with Bengaluru FC.

Scholarships, which cover both sports and academics, will be offered to students in the ages of 13 and 15 and under 18.

“Our relationship with the sports school has enabled us to see more children who have potential in this sport, and this scholarship program is one of our most important initiatives as a club,” Tamhan said.

“Our goal has always been to ensure that players who can reach the summit are given a clear path to do so.”