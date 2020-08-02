Berlin Protest: Large demonstrations at Brandenburg Gate due to Covid-19 restrictions

Organizers halted a rally earlier on Saturday criticized by the police for not abiding by the rules of social exclusion and face masks.
The march, which the organizers called “Freedom Day – End of the Epidemic”, included anti-vaccine groups and some right-wing extremist and neo-Nazi organizations. In a live broadcast of the event, some protesters heard a shouting, “We are the second wave.”
Current guidelines for coronavirus in Germany state that people should keep a distance of 1.5 meters, or about 5 feet. When this is not possible, face masks should be worn. Berlin police said on Twitter that most of the protesters did not adhere to social separation rules or wear masks.
“Our colleagues use megaphones to urge them to abide by the rules. We also document non-compliance with prosecution later,” adding that a criminal complaint has been lodged against one of the organizers of the march for failing to adhere to hygiene rules.
The police have warned about 17,000 protesters who participated in the march and will not be allowed to participate in the demonstration unless they wear face covers and maintain a social distance.
A live broadcast of the protest showed that almost no one wore a face mask, although the celebration master told the crowd from the podium to keep a physical distance so that authorities would not be given an “excuse” to disperse the event.
The data was released on Saturday morning, but it reflects Friday’s figures. The last time Germany recorded more cases of new coronaviruses was in May.
The German government has warned of a new rise in cases of coronavirus infection, after the epidemic has been largely controlled.
The institute says that leniency in applying the rules of exclusion and social hygiene, as well as travelers returning from abroad, are responsible for the sharp increase in the number of cases.
“Especially they are not big” hotspots “but small groups of infection. The main risks must be clearly identified in order for the most targeted prevention to be possible,” Altmaier wrote.
Starting on Saturday, all travelers coming to Germany will be able to get free tests for corona viruses 72 hours after their arrival, according to a new directive issued by the German Ministry of Health.
You may also like
Corona virus: South Africa virus cases exceed half a million signs
Afridi martyr opens his doors to his views: “I am not ashamed to express my opinion, even if it comes to India”
The DOE still has no plan to bridge the nursing shortage before reopening
England-Ireland: the hosts stumbled to win the second ODI to seal the win in the series
U.S. immigration fees have increased by 81%, and asylum seekers are now paying