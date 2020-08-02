Berlin Protest: Large demonstrations at Brandenburg Gate due to Covid-19 restrictions

Organizers halted a rally earlier on Saturday criticized by the police for not abiding by the rules of social exclusion and face masks.

The march, which the organizers called “Freedom Day – End of the Epidemic”, included anti-vaccine groups and some right-wing extremist and neo-Nazi organizations. In a live broadcast of the event, some protesters heard a shouting, “We are the second wave.”

Current guidelines for coronavirus in Germany state that people should keep a distance of 1.5 meters, or about 5 feet. When this is not possible, face masks should be worn. Berlin police said on Twitter that most of the protesters did not adhere to social separation rules or wear masks.

“Our colleagues use megaphones to urge them to abide by the rules. We also document non-compliance with prosecution later,” adding that a criminal complaint has been lodged against one of the organizers of the march for failing to adhere to hygiene rules.