Best outdoor movie screens for summer 2020

First you need a way to view the movie. You can move a TV outside, but the monitor is better for that – and it’s much easier to move around. Projectors cost anywhere from $ 100 to several thousand dollars. If you are planning on making movie night a regular thing, don’t skimp on this piece.

Brightness is a major factor in using an external monitor. Lumens is a method for measuring the brightness of the monitor. The higher the brightness, the more you can see the image before the sky is completely dark. Ideally you will have 1,000 candles or more available for you. You can get fewer, but wait until late in the evening when there is less sunlight to start the show.

As with TV, you have options about image resolution, including HD and 4K. If you are sitting close to the screen, 4K will look much better – but it only matters if you have a 4K movie playing. For most of us, the HD projector will do the job.

The BenQ TH671ST ($ 750) is a good option, with 3000 lumens and 1080p resolution. Epson Home cinema 760HD ($ 450) more affordable and even brighter at 3,300 lumens, but you only get 720p resolution.

Some displays come with a battery – which is very useful if you don’t have a plug nearby. Make sure that if you are running on battery, you will have enough juice to pass a full movie.