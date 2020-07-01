Beyond Meat will come to grocery stores in Alibaba in China

The plant protein manufacturer revealed a new partnership on Wednesday with the Chinese technology giant Ali Baba (Baba)
, Which will bring Beyond Burgers to supermarket shelves on mainland China for the first time.
Alibaba started the deal by launching products at 50 Freshippo stores in Shanghai, the company Future supermarkets
Customers use an app to order food and buy groceries. This connection marks Beyond Meat’s first placement in supermarkets in mainland China, as it was first launched in April with Starbucks relationship is great.
Before that, the company’s goods were available in Hong Kong.
“We know that retail will be an important part of our success in China, and we are delighted to celebrate this early achievement within a few months of entering the market,” Ethan Brown, CEO of Ethan Brown said in a statement. “Expanding retailing is the next natural step in building our market presence.”
Alibaba is the last major partner to have won Beyond in mainland China, a vast market that is vital to the growth of the American company.
In his last earnings call in May, Brown said that Beyond had recently created a Chinese-language website, as well as accounts on local social media platforms like Tencent (TCEHY)
WeChat, to spread the word about her first appearance there.
Last month, after He said
It will offer its products to some of the most popular fast food chains in the country, including KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. This came just weeks after the company announced an agreement
With Starbucks (SBUX)
Get the meat-free pasta, lasagna, and wraps on the menu.
According to Brown, Beyond also has a new deal with the local food distribution company, Sinodis, which will help the company provide restaurants and restaurants in China.
The competition is fierce. While the trend of counterfeit meat is still forming on mainland China, Beyond is stepping up against other famous brands, including its California junior colleague Impossible Foods, who Indicating plans
To launch it there.
For its part, Ali Baba wants to take advantage of the growing phenomenon. “We have seen a growing interest in plant-based meats among our shoppers and we look forward to introducing more post-meat products in the future,” said Jiao Gao, senior manager and head of marketing at Freshippo, the Alibaba unit overseeing new retail initiatives, he said in a statement.
In addition to storing Beyond pies in stores, Alibaba will start serving them to their app, so that anyone who wants to order some from home can deliver them.
They said companies are planning to expand their partnership in the fall and will get burgers for dozens of other stores in Beijing and Hangzhou starting in September.