Beyond Meat will come to grocery stores in Alibaba in China

Ali Baba Baba The plant protein manufacturer revealed a new partnership on Wednesday with the Chinese technology giant, Which will bring Beyond Burgers to supermarket shelves on mainland China for the first time.

Alibaba started the deal by launching products at 50 Freshippo stores in Shanghai, the company Future supermarkets Customers use an app to order food and buy groceries. This connection marks Beyond Meat’s first placement in supermarkets in mainland China, as it was first launched in April with Starbucks relationship is great. Before that, the company’s goods were available in Hong Kong.

“We know that retail will be an important part of our success in China, and we are delighted to celebrate this early achievement within a few months of entering the market,” Ethan Brown, CEO of Ethan Brown said in a statement. “Expanding retailing is the next natural step in building our market presence.”

Alibaba is the last major partner to have won Beyond in mainland China, a vast market that is vital to the growth of the American company.