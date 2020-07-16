Bidet maker Toshi wants to rename the Buffalo Bills stadium

Buffalo Bills fans have complained for years that their stadium looks nonsense – and now, it may get its name on the toilet topic.

Tushy Luxury Bidding Company announced an offer on Wednesday to acquire naming rights for Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, after current sponsor New Era withdrew from its naming rights deal with the team.

The company was reportedly valued at $ 12.5 million, and will be renamed “TUSHY Stadium”.

As part of the plan, Tushy hopes to make a breakthrough in college sports: “Assuming the offer is accepted, TUSHY would like to work to bring the college football game to Orchard Park and host the first ever” toilet toilet “. The company said in a widely shared press release on Twitter.

The deal also includes hundreds of portable toilets with Tushy toilets for Bills parking lot and waste areas.

The Bells Stadium is one of the oldest arenas still used in the National Football League. Originally opened as a rich stadium in 1973, it sold naming rights bills for the first time in 2016.

The show comes after an excellent year for Bidet maker, who appears to be pouring cash during the Coronavirus pandemic. As states began to close, Tushy saw a significant increase in sales as consumers began piling toilet paper, according to the business circular. Crunchbase.

By early April, Tushy had several great days of sales, said to be selling Over a million dollars of bids in one day.

But it is unclear whether the Toshi offer will be taken seriously. Market Watch Reports indicate that the former sponsor of the stadium paid bills about three times Tushy offered naming rights.