Big bank earnings coming: “It will be really ugly”

“2020 was a disaster,” said Jim Shanahan, who covers banks in Edward Jones. “It wasn’t the banks’ fault. It was as if we had a foreign invasion in the second quarter. “

The biggest driver of reducing profits – or direct losses, in the case of Wells Fargo – is the fact that banks are preparing to deal with a pile of toxic loans from the epidemic.

$ 2.1 trillion in credit losses

Analysts agree that banks will have to increase reserves to absorb losses – but the real question is how much.

“It would be really ugly,” said Kyle Sanders, who is also a bank analyst at Edward Jones.

Global Standard & Poor’s warned last week that banks around the world would eventually suffer a credit loss of about $ 2.1 trillion between this year and next year.

Far from high bankruptcies and unemployment, the bank’s profitability is being eroded by extremely low interest rates. Banks make money from the difference between the interest charged on loans and what is paid on deposits. At the moment, this spread is very tight, which makes it difficult to earn money.

Worse yet, the Federal Reserve has indicated that zero interest rates will not disappear any time soon.

“Basic earnings strength remains a challenge at ZIRP [zero interest rate policy] Scientist, “analyst Jeffries Kane Usdin wrote in a note to clients last week.

KBW Bank Index BKX This is why bank stocks have been criticized this year. TheIt has lost more than a third of its value this year, lagging far behind the S&P 500 drop of 2% in 2020.

Wells Fargo first profit cut in a decade

Indeed, Wells Fargo is the only major bank expected to swing from the loss in the second quarter, a point that confirms the extent of the difficulties he faced even before the outbreak.

The problem for Wells Fargo is that it has fewer financial tools to pull from its peers.

Unlike its competitors, Wells Fargo cannot provide more loans to offset the low interest rates. This is because Wells Fargo is still prohibited by the Federal Reserve from increasing its balance sheet (with the exception of providing small business loans under the Federal Government’s salary protection program).

Wells Fargo cannot cut costs deeply because its scandals forced it to increase compliance spending and technology.

Wells Fargo is not the only big bank to shrink the stock price. JP Morgan, Bank of America and Citigroup have lost nearly a third of their market value this year.

PNC PNC Subregional banksThe United States saw Bancorp drop its share prices by 40% each. Both are expected to post sharp profit falls this week.

The return of greed

The bright spot in the banking industry has been investment banking because it benefits from emerging capital markets.

Goldman Sachs P Morgan Stanley Multiple sclerosis Down 12% only throughout the year.Only 5% discount. Both companies, which rely more on Wall Street than Main Street for the greater part of their profits, are expected to post more modest dips than their competitors.

The epidemic caused the capital markets to freeze in March, but the Fed made a massive recovery. It is beneficial for the Fed to direct, for the first time ever, direction Corporate debt purchase , Including Junk bonds

An escalating pandemic means more credit losses

Out of sailing in volatile markets, banks are also grappling with higher incidence of coronavirus infection in Sunbelt states including Texas, Arizona and Florida. Large banks are highly vulnerable to coronavirus hotspots.

Bank of America had $ 591 billion in deposits in the top 50 counties across the United States that saw the most recent coronavirus infections last month, according to Morgan Stanley’s analysis. JPMorgan ($ 427 billion), Wells Fargo ($ 389 billion), and US bankcorp ($ 151 billion) followed, with banks most exposed in dollars to these provinces.

Morgan Stanley said that the health crisis in these areas and the risk of renewed restrictions would cause “increased pressure” on local companies and greater potential credit losses to banks.

Add this to the list of obstacles that banks now face.