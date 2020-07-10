Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Sakhi Agarwal reveals he was bullied by being overweight in an inspiring post

Sakhi Agarwal spoke of a lesser known story of her life. In an inspiring post, the actress revealed that she was being bullied in school for being fat.

Sakhi Agarwal.Sakhi Agarwal Instagram

The 29-year-old said that these negative comments did not affect her because she was only focusing on academics. However, Sakshi has lost weight through her hard work.

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 is proud of its present appearance as it has not used any short cuts to lose weight. Her inspiring message can be read below:

How many of you think he is the same person? Yes im this person! both of them!

.

My biggest fat loss was my biggest challenge. Yes, I was bullied at school by my classmates and the elderly by “pretty” girls or the so-called “hot” girls! Some of them called me “The Head of Mud”, some “Book of Worm”, and many “Gondo Vosnica” (I don’t actually blame them, I want to thank them). But I was not inclined to that at the time, academics had the only thing in my head and I made sure that I was talking everywhere through school to even an MBA! I loved and loved my fat version and I love what I am today (I’m still full ??), but I decided to do it for my sake, just for me ????????

.

I never starved myself, or went for any “under the knife” procedures or any fat burners or anything artificial that is why it took so long, but the pain at every stage was worth it! Really worth it! You taught me a lot today ????

Sakhi Agarwal.Sakhi Agarwal Instagram

.

I still have swollen days, in fact it swells most days to swell, despite all the exercises and I still love myself from the inside out, but strength, hard work, perseverance, tremendous dedication, and an incredible amount of passion can take you in any A place in life! You just have to put your mind and focus on one very difficult thing, the universe will find a way to get it for you

.

I am in the “right” place now, and I am proud to post my old university photo on social media, a few years ago I could not do that, and I am sure that fate will continue to take me to many more “right” places!

.

Remember that was in school / college, so yes, it has taken root somewhere deep down, but people who rule over you or deceive you, once you are stunned, should simply be ignored ?????????????! He said this is our treat, right? ❤️

.

Are you yours!

.

Now my fitness instructor: @ naresh_20aesthetic

.

#motivation #fitnessjourney #fitness #workout #abs #cute #pretty #beautiful #inside #out #ignore #haters #loveyourself #strong #mind #body #sakshiagarwal #transformation #college #present #biggbosstamil # biggbossstamil3.