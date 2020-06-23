Black Eyed Peas explanation for Fergie’s absence

Singer Fergie is not on this latest project, and the group explains why.
Fergie “focuses on being a mother” Will.i.am Billboard said.
“This is a difficult business, and this is what you really want, and we are here for it, and she knows how to contact us in order to back out or separate.” He said to post. “It is really the way that Fergie designed it, so we respect her design. We love Fergie, and we want nothing but her splendor.”
Virgie shares a 6-year-old son, Axel Jack, with his ex-husband, actor Josh Duhamel.
She joined the group, which included in addition to Will.i.am, Apl.de.Ap Taboo, In 2002 she performed on some of her biggest songs, including “Where is Love”, “Let’s start,” I Gotta Feel “and” Boom Boom Paw. “
Members followed individual projects, and Fergie continued to host the “Four” reality singing competition.
Black Eyed Peas now has a new singer, J. Rey Soul, and a new album titled “Translation.”
At the time of the interview, Will.i.am told Billboard Fergie he hadn’t heard of the new album yet, but he hoped he would like him.
“We are trying to keep in touch,” he said of her relationship with the group. “We communicate from time to time and say hello, happy birthdays, happy birthday and happy easter. She knows our place! We are in the studio.”
