Black Eyed Peas explanation for Fergie’s absence

Singer Fergie is not on this latest project, and the group explains why.

She joined the group, which included in addition to Will.i.am, Apl.de.Ap Taboo , In 2002 she performed on some of her biggest songs, including “Where is Love”, “Let’s start,” I Gotta Feel “and” Boom Boom Paw. “

Members followed individual projects, and Fergie continued to host the “Four” reality singing competition.

Black Eyed Peas now has a new singer, J. Rey Soul, and a new album titled “Translation.”

At the time of the interview, Will.i.am told Billboard Fergie he hadn’t heard of the new album yet, but he hoped he would like him.

“We are trying to keep in touch,” he said of her relationship with the group. “We communicate from time to time and say hello, happy birthdays, happy birthday and happy easter. She knows our place! We are in the studio.”