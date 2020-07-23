Black Lives Matter will have a presence on Yankees-Nationals opening day

The Major Baseball League will look different when it finally returns on Thursday – and it will start even before the first stadium is released.

With the Yankees and citizens inaugurating this season in Washington, there will be a Black Life / MLB stencil on Tel Rami during the opening of weekend matches across the league “to express support for combating racism and systemic injustice,” citizens said in a statement.

Sean Doolittle, a savior in Washington, said he was considering kneeling during the national anthem, as many players did during this week’s Expo Games.

Gerett Cole, who will make his long-awaited Yankee appearance on Thursday – said if the weather permits, the team will meet on Wednesday night whether players will wear a patch or otherwise protest on the opening day.

“I am not against wearing a patch,” Cole said in a phone call.

When asked about the stencil of the black life article, Cole said, “It is freedom of expression, it is the Bill of Rights. It is what the state is founded on, so that you can express yourself freely. I think it is wonderful.”

Director-General Brian Cashman added that he would have no problem if any of the Yankees knelt during the anthem.

“This is clearly a manifestation of our country today,” Cashman said in a phone call. “Our country is in many ways the greatest country in the world. In some ways, it is broken in certain aspects where we are not all together and we are not all united. For this reason, you see demonstrations such as kneeling in the anthem as part of this process. Part of our society is pained when not It must have been… it has been ignored for a long period of time. Much of America is having different ways of expressing yourself and different platforms to take advantage of how to express yourself. In some cases, it kneeles during the anthem … I support the ability to protest the way that They see it as appropriate, as long as it is legal and healthy. I think there is nothing more American than the ability to express your beliefs and do so in a safe manner. “

There will be a lot of eyes on what happens during the hymn.

“I definitely considered it,” Doolittle said of kneeling. “I was thinking about it, especially here last week. But, as a team, we have been in talks in our club for the past two days. I know the Yankees are doing the same. Obviously we’re going first, we are opening this thing, so I think it is very important for us as a association To repeat what other sports have done so far. “

But Cashman stressed his desire to make sure that his crew and team were also talking about the issue.

“The most important aspect of all of this is to make sure the talks are held before anyone makes any of these decisions and make sure that a sound dialogue is made,” Cashman said. “And that’s what we’re trying to do.”