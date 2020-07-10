Black nurses fight the epidemic of twins of racism and coronavirus

“Let’s take this opportunity to heal the community,” Ada told protesters flocking to the sunny Hyde Park.

Obiagor was present to support her daughter, the main organizer behind the anti-racism demonstration on 20 June, but also to defend herself.

“As a black nurse, it is very important for me to go out today because in the system in which I work, and in the NHS as a whole, there is racism,” Obiacor explained.

A 12-year-old practice nurse, Obiacor from London, says she has long faced discrimination and harassment in the UK’s public health care system, known as the National Health Service (NHS).

She is not alone.

CNN interviewed dozens of black nurses across the UK healthcare sector. From students to doctors with decades of experience working in different roles and in different environments – hospitals, care homes, and clinics – ups and downs in the country.

They all say they have experienced racism in the workplace – and that it has gotten worse amid a spreading coronavirus.

They told CNN that the pressures of the epidemic had exacerbated existing racial inequality, leaving black nurses subject to harassment and discrimination.

They say they have come under pressure to treat Covid-19 patients who do not have adequate personal protective equipment (PPE), to work in areas most at risk with large cases, and left too afraid to speak out, for fear of reprisal.

Their testimony highlights what they say is a pattern of systematic racism in one of the world’s highest esteem Public health care systems

Responding to these twelve testimonies on racism, NHS England said: “Covid-19 has highlighted the stark health inequality in our country.”

The statement added: “It is expected that each NHS organization will set its priorities and conduct risk assessments for its BAME program. [Black, Asian, and minority ethnic] Staff and other vulnerable groups as a matter of urgency, but additionally do everything possible to eliminate discrimination, and ensure that the correct actions are in place to address them quickly and effectively. “The organization did not respond to allegations of the lack of personal protective equipment.

“It is we again!”

Obiakor says she doesn’t trust the system to hear black nurses and correct the discrimination.

She told CNN: “What it means daily is: I am not fair.” “I don’t have a voice. Nobody is willing to listen to me. Maybe I’m screaming, and they know I’m screaming, but they’re not ready to take action. That’s how a black nurse looks.”

When coronavirus patients with a serious illness began to flood UK hospitals with the outbreak in mid-March, Obiacur says it knew who was bearing the brunt.

“We used to be black on the front line, so when we entered everything we said was,” We are again! “We weren’t surprised.”

Carol Cooper, Director of Equality, Diversity and Human Rights at the NHS Trust in England, attended hearings on race and equality in the wake of the public health crisis sparked by the Coronavirus. She says black nurses were bound to find themselves on the front lines of the fight against Covid-19.

“This is an indication of a larger trend,” Cooper said when CNN shared her findings. “These are not random voices. These are experiences that resonate across the country.

“We are the unknown people at the back, but our talents never bring us to the top positions. It must stop,” she said. “There has to be a very honest account with the NHS.”

One in every five nurses across England belongs to black backgrounds or ethnic minorities, but about 95% of nursing executives are white, according to 2019 report from NHS England

For a 42-year-old community nurse Monifa Thompson, the account can’t come soon enough.

Thomson spent a lot of the epidemic treating patients with suspected and confirmed coronavirus conditions in their homes, sometimes without obtaining appropriate personal protective equipment from her employer.

“I find that racism is at the forefront of everything,” she said. “We are under pressure to see so many patients – I can see 21 a day.

“You feel that there is nothing you can change in this system,” she said. If you say something, you will be classified as “that lazy nurse.”

Systematic racism is in a more acute focus

Naomi Bennett, a London nurse, said she paid the price of speaking in public – but she insists that the fear of losing her life due to the Corona virus prompted her to file a complaint about PPE.

“I was so paranoid that I was going to die,” Bennett told CNN. “In some mornings I was waking in a stunned sleep trying to find something that I could smell, because of the odor [is] One of the symptoms. I wanted people to know that I’m not protected. “

Bennett wrote to her bosses at a particular hospital, explaining that she had brought her N95 respirator mask to shift, just to be prevented from using it. Instead, she says, she has been given a basic mask, gloves and apron for wearing while treating Covid-19 patients.

The message, seen by CNN, reads: “I felt uncomfortable and bullied. I did not want to continue my fit without proper protection of PPE.” “However, I think if I left the department, it would harm the safety of patients.”

Her words went unnoticed, and she says the only solution is to refuse to work in this suite again.

As an agency nurse, Bennett works in several hospitals, and says she has found ways to quickly identify places where she will not be welcomed as a black nurse.

“Some (black) nurses will give you some kind of symbol,” said Nyumi rubbing two fingers on the back of her hand as if highlighting the color of her skin. “This means that the employees here are not really fond of blacks, and there will be some discrimination in this shift.”

While more and more minority healthcare workers have lost their lives due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the focus has been on systemic racism that they say they face.

Minorities make up about 20% of England’s NHS medical workforce, however Early analysis Reports show that it has caused 60% of health care worker deaths due to the Corona virus, according to British media reports.

At the height of the epidemic, the British public praised its nurses and doctors, as thousands of people gathered on their doorsteps every week to pay tribute to the efforts of health care workers.

But while the country was “applauding the caregivers,” several nurses spoke to CNN saying they were fighting for personal protective equipment.

“The recently conducted survey showed that only 43% of BAME’s nursing staff have enough eye and face protection equipment,” the CNN Nurses’ Syndicate said.

RCN called on employers to “take prompt and comprehensive measures to support and protect employees,” including the provision of effective personal protective equipment.

“A nurse should not run the risk of developing Covid-19 while caring for him,” a spokesman said.

Limited government guidance

Ken Suzuz knows the dangers. He and his wife Elsie, from Birmingham, returned to school as adults, to become nurses.

“I was aware of the difficult side of student life, but I was unaware of the distinction in nursing,” she told CNN. “Until I studied, then I saw it: Boom! It’s different. It’s dangerous.”

He says that childhood lovers faced constant harassment and intimidation but they endured it as a team. Elsie, several years ago, graduated from her husband in her studies, and got a job.

“I hated him at the NHS. I can say she was not happy,” said Szuz. “Not only because it was black. Because you are black and trying to change the system, because the system is designed [so that] Black will be the last. “

Four years later, Elsie left the NHS – Sazuze says her decision was largely due to racism. I found a job at a local nursing home and said life is better. Then it got worse.

In April, the coronavirus spread, largely unchecked, through British homes There was limited government guidance on PPE.

“She was wearing basic gloves, a basic mask, an apron and that’s it,” said Szuz.

Szuz said that the couple started showing symptoms of coronavirus (fever, cough, severe headache, fatigue, loss of taste and smell) on the same day.

The husband followed the advice of the British government to call 111, the non-emergency NHS number; Sazuze says they have been advised to self-isolate at home – away from their children – drink lots of fluids, and call within five days if their symptoms worsen.

Four days later, Szuz said that his 44-year-old wife woke up at 2 in the morning, unable to breathe. He asked for help and photographed it on his phone.

“I used to love honey … It would be okay. When you are better, I will see it to show you how strong you are,” Szuz remembers.

As the medics were taking Elsie to the hospital, her husband said she told him, “Don’t worry.”

But the mother of two children was never recovered. When her condition worsened, she was placed on a ventilator. She died, days later, on April 8.

Sazuze is sad and sad, but he is not afraid. He says he plans to complete his nursing degree.

“I want to continue her legacy,” he told CNN. “I loved helping people.

“I don’t let bad people change me,” he insisted. “No, I will always help people no matter where they come from, their color, and what they say to me.”

When asked to do her part to help save the country from a deadly virus, each of the 12 nurses CNN spoke to said they acted without hesitation, driven by the duty of patient care.

Now they plead to be treated equally at work and in life.

Returning to Hyde Park in London, Obiagor says she feels she is fighting two battles at once: racism and coronavirus. She says she is more determined than ever to emerge victorious – on both fronts.

“If I knew when I was going to change, I would speak every day,” she said. “I will bring the facts. I will bring the numbers. I will bring the witnesses.

“We want the NHS to be a place for everyone to come and feel at home. They don’t bother how my boss talks to me, or what will happen tomorrow, no,” she added.

“It would be a beautiful place to work.”