Black Sabbath sells Black Lives Matter shirts and donates all movement revenue

A rock band sells Black Lives Matter shirts Under the title After the cover of the famous album Master of Truth for Black Sabbath. They announced on Tuesday that the shirts were selling for $ 25, and all proceeds would go to the non-profit Black Lives Matter Global Network.
Fans can pre-order shirts, which wear the purple ensemble logo and switch to reading “Black Lives Matter”. It is expected to ship in mid-july.
The shirt design was inspired by anger against the machine Tom Morello, which was published Instagram A photo on June 7 wearing the shirt with his mother, who was holding a “Black Life” sign.
“My 96-year-old mom has been a relentless advocate of Black Lives for her entire life. From being an adviser to foreign students at the University of Illinois, to teaching in Kenya and supporting the anti-colonial movement there, to teaching African studies and providing a radical perspective on a white conservative high school for 30 years. .. “Morello Commented the post.
“We are proud to stand with her today, as always, in solidarity in the struggle for a fairer and more humane country and planet.”
Geezer Butler, one of the four original members of Black Sabbath, noticed the post and commented: “A beautiful shirt, nice feelings and a wonderful mother.” Fans also flooded the comments section asking where they could buy the shirt.
Protests erupted in cities across the United States over the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, by a police officer in Minneapolis in May. else Musicians – Including Jason Mraz, J. Cole and Terry Sungs – also got involved in the movement through donations and music.
