Blackpool Central Berth Fire: The fire broke out during the night

About 50 firefighters stand up to the fire on Blackpool’s central pier.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Services said crews found a workshop and rode it well in the middle of the road along the sidewalk right after 03:00 BST.
“Fortunately, early firefighters extinguished the fire to the point where there was no visible flame,” said incident commander Mark Winder.
He added that an investigation is underway into his case.
The park around the pier has been closed for some time, but has since reopened.
Blackpool Berths
- The second-tier listed north berth opened in 1863 and is the oldest surviving example of a berth designed by renowned marine architect Eugenius Birch. She suffered major damage in 2013
- It followed the central pier in 1868. A 33-foot (108-foot) Ferris wheel known as Big Wheel was installed in 1990.
- The southern pier, which was originally called Victoria Pier, is the smallest of the three structures, opened in 1893
