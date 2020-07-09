Bob Marley’s “Love One” was redesigned to support UNICEF’s Covid-19 efforts

According to a UNICEF press release, members of the Bob Marley family will re-imagine the famous hymn of the late singer “One Love” to support UNICEF’s work “to reimagine a fairer and fairer world for children whose lives have been overthrown by the COVID-19 epidemic.”

“More than forty years ago, my father wrote about one love, about unity, peace and universal love, at a time when there were so many problems in the world,” his daughter, Sidella Marley, said in a statement. “Even while we cannot meet, his message remains valid today, we can overcome this global crisis if we come together through one love and one heart.”

The reggae song was originally recorded in 1977 by Bob Marley and Wailers.

“Love One / People Get Ready” has become a creative song and the redesigned version will feature members from the Marley family, musicians from all over the world, artists from conflict areas around the world, and children living in vulnerable communities.