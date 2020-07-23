Bombay HC asks the Maharashtra government why actors over 65 cannot work

Banu, along with Amitabh Bachchan and director Sugui Ghosh, finds BadlaInstagram

Bombay High Court questioned the Maharashtra government over its directive prohibiting actors under the age of 10 and over 65 to shoot in the Covid-19 pandemic.

A petition was brought up by Bollywood actor Pramod Pandey on Tuesday against government guidance.

The Supreme Court has asked the state government to explain how top actors will maintain themselves if they are not allowed to shoot, according to a report published in indiatoday.in. The court also asked the state if the minimum age was determined on the basis of any report or data.

The court reportedly requested the government to provide a response by Friday.

Pandey had said earlier to India today: “It is our constitutional right to work and earn a decent living. But the state government matter does not allow us to work. We may survive the aura but we will die from unemployment and starvation if we do not work, I have struggled all my life and earned about 40,000 a month but now there is no work. Actually there are no test calls too. The vertebra paragraph is understandable, they have parents to care for them but what will the actors and crew members over 65 years old do?

Since the close began, filming in the film, television and OTT industries has stopped. With the unlocking beginning to begin, the shooting resumed but senior representatives were prevented from working, according to the regulations of the new country.

Many of them find it financially difficult because they have been unemployed for the past four months. Then they eagerly look forward to returning to the groups, but the age-related guideline prevents them from doing so.