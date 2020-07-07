Boohoo decreased by Next, Asos and Zalando due to exploitation claims

Photo copyright

Three of the top online retailers have dropped the fast fashion brand Boohoo due to allegations of low wages and unsafe conditions at the supplier’s factories.

Then Boohoo’s clothes were dropped from her websites last week, while Asos and Zalando followed suit on Tuesday.

This comes after a Sunday Times report alleging that workers at the Leicester factory earned £ 3.50 an hour, while they were not provided with protection against coronaviruses.

Boho said that if the reports are true, the conditions are “totally unacceptable.”

The company, which also has the Nasty Gal and PrettyLittleThing labels, denied any responsibility but said it would “fully investigate” the allegations.

She said in a statement: “We will not hesitate to end relations immediately with any supplier found to be not acting within the text and spirit of our Supplier Code of Conduct.”

The fast fashion retailer declined to comment on the moves made by Next, Asos and Zalando.

Boohoo shares fell another 12% on Tuesday after falling 16% the previous day, after the allegations were published in the Sunday Times.

Boohoo has already come under criticism after the Workers’ Rights Organization claimed that some factory workers in Leicester that supplied fast fashion company “were forced to work while ill with Covid-19”.

At the time, Boohoo said it “will not tolerate any cases of non-compliance especially with regard to worker treatment within our supply chain.”

Investigate claims

“He then concluded that there was a Boohoo group to respond,” a retail company spokesman said.

“As a result, last week I removed Boohoo and Pretty Little Thing brands that were previously selling them, from all of the following websites.”

The company said it had conducted its own investigation into the allegations.

“The next is not a prejudgment of the outcome of this process and no final decision has been taken, but, while there is an issue to answer, these posters will remain suspended from all the following locations,” the spokesman said.

“The decision to write off all products was made by the Boho Group and its subsidiaries and to suspend all new business with Boohoo as of July 7,” said Zalando, a Berlin-based online fashion store with sales of 6.4 billion euros (5.8 billion pounds) last year. .

She said that the health and safety of workers remained of the utmost importance to the company. During the mitral crisis, Zalando said she had introduced “stringent precautions to keep all employees safe while remaining open to work.”

“We expect our partners to implement similar basic priorities and we will distance ourselves from those who do not,” the company added.

Zalando said she would take measures “to address the endemic human rights issues identified with Boohoo and in their supply chain.”

“Only once all the corrective actions have been handled satisfactorily by Boohoo, a conversation to discuss the business relationship between Zalando and Boohoo Group can proceed further.”

Meanwhile, Asos has temporarily suspended its brand relationship with all Boohoo brands.

It is understood that the comment will remain pending the outcome of Boohoo’s investigation.