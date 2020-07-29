Boost tropical plants and orchids by eating outdoors after closing COVID-19

From mid-March to early June, the bush could not be found on West 28 Street.

Instead, boxwoods and hydrangea plants that line the sidewalks along Sixth Avenue in the store were the latest victims of the coronavirus.

Like restaurants, barbers, and tailors that New York health officials have forced to close for months, Ashok Kumar Tropical plants and orchids He had to close also because of the epidemic.

When the store was allowed to reopen its landscaping business in June, it was the first request that Kumar received from the United Nations, which is renewing its area every month. The United Nations campus has been without fresh flowers and plants for several months and has been looking to add splashes of color at this dark time.

Then came the corridors of hotels and apartment buildings across the city, all ready for lighting again. Kumar managed to open retail stores on June 10, but many of his regular clients haven’t returned yet after fleeing New York.

“We have a lot of great clients, but they’re out of town right now,” Kumar, who took over the store from his father and uncle in 2003, told The Post. “They do not want to return, but they are still in contact with us and they know we are waiting for them.”

The closing range was especially painful for flower shop owners because it coincided with the very important graduation season, when customers usually asked for orchids bouquets for parties and rented giant palms for outdoor celebrations.

Kumar said: “I would like to say that around 30 to 40 percent of businesses in May and June are graduation parties.” “We didn’t get any this year.”

And while he was usually providing flowers to fill party halls for at least 15 weddings every summer, Kumar said that this year he had not performed a single party.

The slowdown left in Kumar’s business with a huge inventory stock. Requests for spring flowers and summer plants were placed in January – before the epidemic posed a concern for most Americans – when the store was still expecting strong business in warm weather.

Kumar said: “Now our suppliers call us and say,“ Hey, you still have this thing sitting here. ”“ We might have asked for 200 plants in one nursery, but we tell them we only need 125 or 150. ”

Plants already shipped to the 28th Street store are sold at a discount, with boxes of orchids that would normally cost $ 65 for $ 50.

“The hotels have no guests, so they don’t put orchids in their rooms,” Kumar said. “Within a month it might change, but right now we don’t get much work.”

Instead of laying off employees, Kumar reduced the shifts to three or four days per person so that everyone could get some work, and he reached an agreement with realtors as he pays 60 percent of the rent every month.

But the coronavirus also presented new opportunities. Since New York adopted outdoor dining as a way to allow restaurants to operate during the epidemic, restaurants have turned into stores like Kumar to make their outdoors more attractive.

Tropical Plants & Orchids have already decorated the outdoor seating areas of more than 40 restaurants, including the popular Le Bilboquet Bistro on the east side and a number of locations in Little Italy.

He said: “As long as the restaurants are open, this is good news for us.” “I want to see as many open restaurants as possible.”

In fact, although he describes the past few months as the most difficult one the store has seen since September 11, Kumar said there are signs of life.

He added: “A lot of offices are opening their doors.” “A lot of good customers in law and doctors’ offices call me because they reopen their doors and they need flowers.”

The coronavirus and its airborne transmission also saw Kumar get new business from clients with unusual requests.

“People come here asking for snake plants, they want something that can clean the air.”