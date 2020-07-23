Boston Radio host Fred Thatcher says on radio broadcasts that he will enter a mental institution

Boston Sports Radio host Fred Thatcher will be on the air for an undetermined period of time, and says he will enter a mental institution.

The radio host raised concern during the Tuesday edition of the highly rated Toucher and Rich at 98.5 The Sports Hub, as he went through several intense noises about a wide range of topics, including the fact that he got divorced.

Thatcher was late at seven in the morning and looked angry, prompting his host Rich Chertnleb to suggest that he should take some time off the air.

The 45-year-old was not part of Wednesday’s show. On the same day, it is Post an update to Instagram He reveals that he will enter a mental institution. In the post, Toucher also denied claims by some listeners that it was intoxicated during the hustle and bustle of Tuesday.

“First of all, thanks to the listeners who have my back,” he wrote. “For some reason I want you to know that I did not drink in the air [management has never accused me of such} I am going to a mental institution next week. I am sometimes too forthcoming on the air. I’m used to just being honest about my life but when you are a [expletive] This is not a good idea. “

In a short time from Wednesday’s program, Shertenlieb explained the absence of Toucher.

Chertnleb said: “Listen, with everything going on, it will take Farid a few days.” “And we love the man, we can’t wait for him to come back. But if I hear any of the show yesterday, we know this is something that he’s going to take a few days to go back, and make us happy. And again, we wish him the best and he’ll be back soon.”

“We are here for you, buds. We are here for you and miss you,” added host colleague John Wallach.

Sports Hub usually publishes every hour of its programs on their podcast platforms, but every four hours of Tuesday’s show is not available. The Sports Hub department refused to provide details of Toucher’s status, but issued an official statement from its parent company, Beasley Media Group.

“As a responsible company committed to the Boston community, we take this matter very seriously,” the statement said. “Farid will stay on the air while we continue to review the situation.”