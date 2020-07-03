Botswana: More than 360 elephants die from mysterious reasons

Some bodies were found gathered around the water holes, while others appeared to have died “falling flat on their faces,” according to Neal McCann, director of conservation at the National Park Rescue charity in the United Kingdom.
Observers said that the living elephants that were seen nearby seemed physically weak, and one of them was walking in circles, unable to change direction. Other species in the area do not appear to have been affected by anything that hit elephants.
The Botswana government is testing samples of dead elephants, but has yet to determine the cause of death.
McCann said that the unusual number of elephant bodies was first recorded in early May.
“It’s horrific – we need to know what the hell is going on,” he said, adding that he couldn’t remember again when many elephants died because of a mysterious cause.
He added, “800 of them lie as magnets to criminals.”
McCann said there are a number of possibilities for what could cause deaths, including the elephant parasite – or even Covid-19.
“What I want to emphasize is that this could be a public health crisis,” he said.
Whatever the reason, he said, it is important to reach the hall as the elephant’s life is already “really big in the world.”
