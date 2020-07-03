Botswana: More than 360 elephants die from mysterious reasons

Some bodies were found gathered around the water holes, while others appeared to have died “falling flat on their faces,” according to Neal McCann, director of conservation at the National Park Rescue charity in the United Kingdom.

Observers said that the living elephants that were seen nearby seemed physically weak, and one of them was walking in circles, unable to change direction. Other species in the area do not appear to have been affected by anything that hit elephants.

The Botswana government is testing samples of dead elephants, but has yet to determine the cause of death.