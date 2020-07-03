Hundreds of elephants die from mysterious causes in Botswana
Botswana: More than 360 elephants die from mysterious reasons

By Arzu / July 3, 2020

Some bodies were found gathered around the water holes, while others appeared to have died “falling flat on their faces,” according to Neal McCann, director of conservation at the National Park Rescue charity in the United Kingdom.

Observers said that the living elephants that were seen nearby seemed physically weak, and one of them was walking in circles, unable to change direction. Other species in the area do not appear to have been affected by anything that hit elephants.

The Botswana government is testing samples of dead elephants, but has yet to determine the cause of death.

McCann said that the unusual number of elephant bodies was first recorded in early May.

“It’s horrific – we need to know what the hell is going on,” he said, adding that he couldn’t remember again when many elephants died because of a mysterious cause.

Botswana is home 130,000 African elephants More than any other country on the continent. McCann said that the Okavango Delta, where the bodies were found, is home to about 10% of the country’s elephants.
The former president says that the return of Botswana to elephant hunting will not solve any problems
Last year, Botswana revoked the elephant hunting ban it imposed in 2014, sparking international outrage. McCann said that illegal fishing could not be ruled out this time, although fangs were still on elephants.

He added, “800 of them lie as magnets to criminals.”

McCann said there are a number of possibilities for what could cause deaths, including the elephant parasite – or even Covid-19.

“What I want to emphasize is that this could be a public health crisis,” he said.

Whatever the reason, he said, it is important to reach the hall as the elephant’s life is already “really big in the world.”

The African elephant Ranked as weak on the IUCN Red List. The first great elephant census, an African survey conducted in 2016, revealed that in only seven years between 2007 and 2014, elephant numbers fell by at least 30%, or 144,000.

