Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says he was “very hurt” after being defeated by local rivals Southampton leaving them on the verge of landing – with the video assistant referee depriving them of a tie in overtime.

Sam Surridge launched the house from a narrow angle, but the VAR review correctly found that Callum Wilson was offside.

Danny Ings put Southampton front and criticized Che Adams in the second minute at death for completing a painful few minutes for Bournemouth.

They will be relegated on Tuesday if Watford gets a point against Manchester City – or if Hornets get a point against Arsenal on the last day.

Hu said: “The main thing is that there is still hope for us to believe, until the mathematically impossible time comes.”

“You never know in football, crazy things happen. This is my first thought, but a big disappointment. Much of our fate and our future was still in our hands. It seems to have slipped a little.

“I am deeply disappointed, hurt, and a lot of different feelings are passing through my body now.”

Cherry – who must win at Everton next Sunday to have any chance of survival – is three points behind seventh-ranked Hornets, who is due to fire Nigel Pearson, with a goal difference of four points.

Injaz, 27, opened the scoring with a good finish from outside the penalty area – his 21st Premier League goal of the season.

But he failed to move within league goal scorer Jimmy Fardy when a penalty kick by Aaron Ramsdell was saved.

Bournemouth ended with half of their team playing in the lead and Harry Wilson’s effort was directed around the lead by Alex McCarthy before the late late drama.

After eliminating the Surridge target, Adams broke the house to make the Cherry goal difference worse.

Bournemouth was very close …

Callum Wilson was offside in the run-up to Sam Surridge

Bournemouth’s rise from the bottom of the second league to become the Premier League team under Eddie Howe has been a great story in recent years.

But that could soon be over after a series of nine defeats in his past 12 games.

Three safety points – with a worse goal difference and one match remaining – may seem like a wrong result. But Watford’s tough confrontation with Artillery and the City will give Howe hope, at least, to move her to the last day.

However, their goal difference takes them less than Aston Villa in the league, and four points from their last two Villa games – against Arsenal and West Ham – will also defeat Cherry.

“Fate is out of our hands” – Howe reflects on Bournemouth defeat

They played some nice football against their neighbors, especially in the first half, but all their efforts on the goal came in the last 25 minutes as they dumped the saints.

Harry Wilson shot a weak shot toward McCarthy, with Steve Cook then went straight to the keeper before Harry Wilson came close to saving a point at the time of the injury.

Surridge believes he had his first Premier League goal late, but Calum Wilson was judged to have infiltrated before the variant was overturned by VAR.

Cherry has been toothless this season and had very little fight, late on Sunday.

Now they just have to wait and hope their dreams won’t end in two days on Vicarage Road.

Did Ings miss an opportunity in the golden shoe?

Southampton had been safe for a while – after appearing doomed to fail before Christmas – but their season did not fade, with their undefeated streak now extended to six games.

The main sub-plot was whether Ings, who owned a solo cap in England, could win the Golden Boot.

He scores 21 goals for the season after his good opening, when he took a pass from Nathan Redmond, cut a defender on his right foot and kicked his shot home.

Without fans there is no difference between playing at home or outside – Hasenhuttl

This is the tenth time that registration has opened in the league match this season – and his fourth goal in the Premier League is out of the box this season. No player has managed more of this campaign.

He approached again right after the break, but he was wrapped widely.

He will regret the slow penalty kick as Ramsdale guessed correctly to save the penalty kick. This leaves him behind Vardy who scored 23 goals from Lester, and who has two games left.

Adams added again in the 98th minute of a Michael Obime pass as Bournemouth sent most of its players forward.

Ralph Hasenhotel will face Sheffield United next week in its final match.

Man of the Match – Aaron Ramsdell

AFC Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale could not have done much more to deny Southampton a penalty than one of six rescue operations.

“We have to believe it is possible,” said the managers

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe speaks to BBC Sport: “In some ways, that was kind of reflective of our season.

“It was a really cruel development. We’ve worked hard to find the opportunities we need and at that moment you think you’ve got a reward.

“We had almost a few moments. If it had been recorded last year it would have been calculated. It would definitely harm us psychologically at that moment.

“We were in the game. The players were committed to everything we asked them to do today. I am disappointed by the two goals we received.

“We still have to believe that this is possible. It is difficult and fate is out of our hands. We will wait and see.”

Southampton coach Ralph Hassenhotel to BBC Sport: “We had in our hands to clarify the huge and wide opportunities in the second half. I think my Ingis only make it difficult, not easy.

“He had to wait for the fire (punishment) and he might think of 21 goals in his mind and he might get 22.

“The second goal would have killed the game earlier so it was a big fight on my part. You see it is not necessary to play for relegation or the European League, it is enough to play with three points.”

