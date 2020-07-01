Bournemouth 1-4 Newcastle: Cherries are fighting for survival after crushing

Newcastle is two points from tenth place with six Premier League matches

The hopes of Bournemouth staying in the Premier League took yet another blow as Newcastle beat them all-out with an impressive performance at Vitality Stadium.

Jefferson Lerma’s mistake was punished by Dwight Gayle to give Newcastle early progress and Cherry director Eddie Howe shook his head in a state of frustration because Sean Longstaff made it 2-0 in half an hour.

Bournemouth hit the woodwork twice in the second half but couldn’t recover as soon as Miguel Almiron scored Newcastle’s third goal.

The substitute Valentino Lazaro netted the score 4-0 after he fell by Gongo Schelfi and hit the post moments later, before Isaac Hayden tended to rise from a few yards.

Dan Gosling scored a stoppage-time boosting goal for Bournemouth, who is second from bottom of the Premier League with six games remaining.

Painful times continue for Cherry

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe seemed frustrated throughout the match

The drop now seems to be a matter of time and not for Bournemouth, who desperately needed points from this game.

Director Eddie Howe said that their situation was “very painful” after their recent 1-0 defeat to Wolves. Against Newcastle, the team players looked like a team resigned from a descent rather than a single fight to stay awake.

They summed up their mistake early on for Lerma – as his weak forgiveness had consistently pressed Longstaff, who had regained ownership of Newcastle. Since then, Bournemouth has seemed shaky, a little confident and reluctant to play from behind.

“The players are a little bit nervous,” Howe said afterwards. “You can understandably say what position they’re in.” “I urged them to play the game, not the situation, but they are struggling a little under that.”

Bournemouth was penalized by Gael, who showed fitness in front of goal in the opening game, while Saint Maximin continued to torture the defense for the impressive hour on the field.

Howe’s part-time conversation – for a moment – seemed to put some of his life at his side when Dominique Solanki’s shot rebounded from the left post but Joshua King was offside when he went into the rebound.

But any hopes of returning, it was shattered a few minutes later when Almiron cut it in the upper left corner to 3-0 for Newcastle.

David Brooks struck a shot on the crossbar for Bournemouth, as it looked like an empty evening until Gosling reached the end of Nathan Aki’s head before the time whistle full time.

Howe, who seemed depressed all along, stepped out of the field with his head hanging out, while some Bournemouth players sat on the field full-time.

The result leaves Bournemouth vying for her safety with six matches remaining and still has to travel to Old Trafford and Etihad Stadium, as well as welcome to Tottenham and Leicester at Vitality Stadium.

Saint Maximin “can do anything”

Newcastle coach Steve Bruce said before the game “his great opportunity” to break into the top ten in the Premier League by the end of the season.

His optimism clearly aroused his players when they got off to a quick start – Gayle scored within five minutes, setting the tone for a comfortable performance in the first half.

The creativity of the visitor was shown entirely by their superstar San Maximin, who said after the match Bruce “can do anything”.

The summer signing, which got three assists in this match, produced the goods half an hour later when it tricked three defenders on the left and put a chance on a board for Longstaff to shoot at the roof of the net.

“I love my second help because it is a good deal,” Saint Maximin told Sky Sports full-time. “I told Longstaff to wait for this and he had to score a great goal so I’m really happy.”

And while Bournemouth heads fell, Newcastle continued to play with freedom and expression – San Maximin faced defenders at any opportunity, while Shelfi’s pass was full of vision and accuracy, and Almere was a burst of energy when he appeared.

“He has a great talent,” said Bruce when discussing Saint Maximin’s influence on the victory. “Every time I go to land and people don’t see him playing, they always say what his talent is. He can only improve.”

Newcastle will see a move in the spring after winning three consecutive away wins for the first time since November 2016, and they are now sitting on two points from Sheffield United in tenth place with six games remaining.

“We contributed to our downfall” – what they said

Bournemouth chief Eddie Howe, speaks to BBC Sport“It was another difficult start for us. The two games here were built a lot at home [against Crystal Palace and Newcastle]. Significance … Both times, we received an early goal and made our stride and confidence secure.

“We contributed to our own downfall. There were some unconventional mistakes. There might be a lack of confidence. It was close to being much better than it looked. There were some good pieces mixed up there but they get lost and worth it with the results.”

Newcastle coach Steve Bruce, spoke to BBC Sport: “Some of the football we played and the goals we scored were fun to watch. All thanks to the players.

“I felt like we had lost that cutting edge feature, and created an opportunity to try to win a game. We enjoyed playing, and that was very clear. There was an advanced advantage for them.

Man of the Match – Alan St. Maximin

Alain St. Maximin has become the first player to make three assists in an out-of-Premier League match since Rahim Sterling in Manchester City’s 4-1 victory over West Ham on April 29, 2018.

Decent running on the road – the best stats

Newcastle scored four goals in a Premier League match for the first time since May 2019, when it defeated Fulham 4-0.

Bournemouth have suffered 16 defeats in their last 21 Premier League games (W3 D2), losing each of the past four games in a row.

Newcastle won three consecutive away games in all competitions for the first time since November 2016 (four consecutive games) when they were in the championship – as a Premier League team, it is the best race since November 2014 under Alan Bardew’s leadership.

Since joining the English Premier League in 2015-2016, Bournemouth has had more goals at home in the competition than any other club (145).

Newcastle has not lost in its last five Premier League matches (W3 D2), its best race since it lost in its last six games of the 2015-16 season.

After a series of goals in the first half of any of the previous nine Premier League games, Newcastle scored twice within half an hour in this match.

San Maximin has become only the third player to have helped three goals in a Premier League match for Newcastle, after Andy Cole (in March 1994 at West Ham) and Musa Sissoko (in October 2015 against Norwich).

Newcastle finished a series of 19 Premier League games on Wednesday without a victory (D4 L15). It was the first time since his 2-0 away victory over Chelsea in May 2012.

What then?

Bournemouth then travels to Old Trafford, facing Manchester United on Saturday 4 July (15:00 GMT). Newcastle returns to St James’s Park to welcome West Ham on Sunday 5 July (14:15 BST).