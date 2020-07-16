Brad Pascal has been replaced as Trump’s campaign manager

Photo copyright

APB Comment on the photo

Brad Pascal will remain part of the Trump campaign





Facing a tough re-election battle, US President Donald Trump replaced his campaign manager.

Trump said Bill Stephen, the field director for his 2016 campaign, would replace Brad Pascal.

Parskall – who was said to have been blamed by Trump’s inner circle for a rally in Oklahoma last month – will remain a senior adviser.

Opinion polls show that the president is lagging his Democratic rival Joe Biden before the November elections.

“Brad Pascal, who has been with me for a very long time and has led our digital strategies and massive data, will remain in this role while he was a senior advisor of the campaign,” said Mr. Trump’s Facebook statement on Wednesday evening.

What happened in Tulsa?

Parskall is said to have found himself marginalized in recent weeks after the President’s return journey to Tulsa was halted.

Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner, both White House advisers, have been accused of blaming him.

Media playback is not supported on your device Explain the media Less than expected rally in Tulsa rally

The local fire department said that Mr. Pascal boasted that more than a million people registered to attend, but less than 6,200 people came to the scene.

After the rally, Parskall went on Twitter to blame a deadlocked security gate, and protesters and the media for the disappointing turnout.

There were concerns about the rally being held during the outbreak of the coronavirus and attendees had to sign a waiver that would protect the Trump campaign from liability.

President Trump looked overwhelmed upon his return to the White House, with his necktie and a “make America great again” hat on hand.

Photo copyright

Reuters Comment on the photo

Donald Trump returns to the White House from the Tulsa march





Who is Parskall and who is Bill Stepen?

Brad Pascal is a bold personality, eager to pay attention.

He was appointed by Trump in 2011 as a digital teacher and later served as a safeguard for Trump on parades.

He was then appointed campaign director in February 2018 – believed to be the first time that any current U.S. president has officially announced his campaign for re-election.

The revolving door in the White House: Who is gone?

CBS News recently reported that Pascal did not vote even in the 2016 elections, noting that it was difficult to get a postcard while working on Trump Tower in New York City.

Bill Stephen was parachuted to help the 2016 Trump campaign at a similar time in gloomy polls.

He got a lot of experience, working on electoral presentations for John McCain in 2008 and George W. Bush in 2004.

Mr. Stephen was also a former assistant to New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and his assistant The name came in the so-called Bridget scandal He was widely seen as spoiling Christie’s presidential ambitions.

What does the campaign manager do?

Win the elections. Although it is not an easy task to keep. Bill Stephen is the fifth Trump, after Killian Conway, Paul Manafort, Cory Lewandowski, and Mr. Parskall.

You should be on top of raising money – and using it well, especially in targeted ads. Getting people to vote goes without saying.

Mr Stepien is another expert in data and metrics, skilled at focusing on success stories and getting the message home, so it should help.

Then there are opinion polls taking place to figure out how things are going – and Mr Stephen will have to start spinning some troubling numbers.

One of the most recent polls, on Wednesday by Quinnipiac University, Joe Biden put 15 points, far ahead of the major swing states of Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. It showed Trump’s approval rating down to 36%.

At least Mr. Stephen seems to understand his boss, saying before the midterm elections: “The president is a president who is very oriented towards achieving results. He wants to win seats.”