It appears that the positive test of the coronavirus has concluded a Yasil Bouygues deal with Atlanta Braves.

The 29-year-old Ad posted on Twitter Friday afternoon, saying that he does not have symptoms but is quarantined until he gets two consecutive negative tests. Puig also alluded to the fact that he is still a free agent, which is what Athletic confirmed.

He wrote, “I regret to share with my fans, friends and family who are following me and who really support me, as I have just been notified that I have tested positive for COVID-19”. “Although I have proven positive. I am asymptomatic, and feel completely fine. I will be quarantined until I receive two negative test results, I hope they will soon arrive.”

Bouygues and Braves were reportedly in the midst of “serious” contract negotiations, but things will only pass if the Boeing test is negative for Corona virus. Braves can choose to review the situation after negative Puig tests twice.

Dividing the 2019 season between the Reds and Indians, Puig hit .267 / .327 / .458 with 24 houses operating over 149 games. An aggressive addition would be highly needed for Atlanta, which was looking to increase the hitting order after midfielder Nick Markakis withdrew from the 2020 season.