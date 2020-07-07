Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro underwent a coronary lung examination, “but everything is fine.”

“I am back from the hospital now, I have examined the lung, my lungs are clean, okay? I went for a coved examination some time ago, but everything is fine,” he said.

“You cannot come close [to me], OK? Bolsonaro said a recommendation to everyone. “

When asked about media reports of Bolsonaro having a fever, Presidential spokeswoman Cynthia Macedo told CNN: “We do not have this information. We do not confirm this information at this time.”

CNN reported in May that Bolsonaro tested negative for coronavirus in three separate tests released to the public. The three tests were conducted between March 12 and March 17 after Bolsonaro returned from a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump in Florida and many of his tests were positive. Brazil In second place after the United States In the number of coronavirus infections and deaths. More than 65,000 people have died of coronaviruses in Brazil, according to figures released by the country’s Ministry of Health on Monday, and 162,328,440 cases have been confirmed so far. Bolsonaro previously appeared in public places and on parades without a mask, to embrace his supporters. He encouraged reopening even as the number of cases of the country increased He criticized the efforts of local governments to eliminate the virus Through measures of social separation, such as quarantine and protection orders in place. “Our lives must continue. Jobs must be preserved,” Bolsonaro said in the days of the epidemic, which are still early in the epidemic, during a speech broadcast on March 24 on national television and radio. He maintained this position, arguing that the economic repercussions of the embargo could be worse than the virus itself. He also continued to greet his supporters from time to time without protective equipment – even after the court ordered him to wear a mask or face a fine. The order has since been canceled. Last week, Bolsonaro objected to parts of a law providing for wearing face masks in public during the epidemic. The use of masks in shopping malls, department stores, religious temples, educational institutions and other indoor places where people congregate will not be mandatory, although individual states and municipalities can enforce these measures.

