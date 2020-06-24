Brazil’s President Bolsonaro was ordered by a federal judge to wear a face mask in public

Federal Judge Renato Borelli made a decision on Monday, saying that Bolsonaro should wear a mask when circulating in Brasilia. The judge’s order said that failure to do so could result in a fine of about $ 386 a day.

The decision extends to all government employees in the Federal District, where the capital is Brasilia.

Bolsonaro’s office, which was contacted for comment on Tuesday, referred CNN to the public prosecutor, who replied that her office was “examining all appropriate measures to reverse the injunction.”

The Federal District Government issued a decision on April 30 making mandatory the use of face masks in public places, in an attempt to Curb the spread of coronavirus