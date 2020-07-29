Break: SS Rajamouli and family test positive

SS Rajamouli familyTwitter

The famous film director SS Rajamouli has revealed that he and his family members have tested positive for coronavirus.

In his tweet, director Baahubali told his fans that his tests were positive. However, they do not show all of the symptoms and doctors advise them to quarantine at home for the next few days.

“My family and I suffered from a slight fever a few days ago. He calmed down on his own, but we did a test though. The result showed a moderate COVID today. We were isolated at home as prescribed by doctors,” SS Rajamouli tweet. .

SS RajamouliTwitter

He added in a follow-up tweet, “We all feel better without symptoms but we follow all precautions and instructions … We are just waiting for the development of antibodies so we can donate plasma.”

Last month, Rajmoli canceled a two-day experimental imaging session for the movie RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram) due to the sudden rise in Covid-19 cases via Hyderabad. The film is produced on a budget of Rs 450 crore and is based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Starring NTR Junior, Ram Sharan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgen, Alison Dudi, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Samothirakani in important roles.