Bree Larson reveals some of the major roles she lost

She auditioned but was not chosen for her role in “Star Wars”, along with starring roles in “The Hunger Games” and “Terminator: Genisys” that she revealed on her new YouTube channel on Thursday.

“I have tested” Star Wars, “Larson said. “I have tested for ‘Hunger Games’, I tested it to restart” Terminator “.” I was already thinking of restarting ‘Terminator’ today because I got a flat tire and I was like, “The last time I got an apartment the tire was when I was driving my car to my test for” Terminator. “I got a flat tire, then I didn’t get Occupation “.

Jennifer Lawrence took on the role of Katniss Everdeen in “The Hunger Games”, and Emilia Clark starred in “Terminator: Genisys”.

From the channel, Larson wrote, “Thank you for watching my first YouTube video! It was a great learning from all of you who joined – make sure to follow them. Leave a comment to let me know the creators I have to work with as well, please! I’m really excited about this Journey – Be sure to tell me what you want to see. Like or sign up if you want … or don’t want it. It’s up to you! ”