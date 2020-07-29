Brentford 3-1 Swansea City (3-2 agg): The bees reach the final of the tournament

Wilkins’ twenty-sixth goal this season eliminated Swansea’s lead from Brentford

Brentford overturned the first-leg deficit to beat Swansea City 3-2 in the two games and booked his place in the final of the tournament at Wembley.

Wilkins finished the component in the 11th minute in the semi-finals tied a total, putting Emiliano Marcondes’ header ahead in four minutes.

Brian Mbiumou hit a cross from Rico Henry in the first minute of the second half to make it 3-0 per night and gave Brentford two goals.

Ryan Brewster pulled Swansea back into the competition with the remaining 12 minutes, taking advantage of a weak deportation from Pontus Jansson and the goalkeeper David Raya’s score, but the visitors couldn’t find the second goal that would have had extra time.

Victory means the bees fell in Griffin Park, their 116-year-old home, in an elegant style before moving to a new stadium this summer.

West London, looking to end their 73-year exile from the best flight, will face either Cardiff City or Fulham’s neighbors at Wembley on Tuesday, August 4.

Fulham will advance 2-0 in the second leg of the semi-final on Thursday (19:45 GMT).

Early bees turn equalizer

Andre Ayo gave Swansea a 1-0 lead at the end of the first leg Sunday, and Brentford coach Thomas Frank promised his team to attack from the start in an attempt to reach the final.

Marchands tested the visitors’ goalkeeper Erwin Mulder in the fourth minute with a quick shot from outside the penalty area, and the bees went ahead after a quick counterattack from Swansea Corner.

A cross pass from Matthias Jensen put Watkins in front of the team, and the striker did not mistake his 26th goal of the season.

Brentford wins their last match in Griffin Park, their home since 1904, put the bees in a single Premier League victory

The hosts quickly doubled their lead when Saeed bin Rahma chose the unmarked Marcondes marker in the penalty area to direct it in a header of 12 yards.

Bee Keeper David Raya kept his team’s advantage with a low shot from Connor Gallagher’s shot on goal, and they nearly earned her 3-0 per night with a shot hit inside the post.

Swansea falls short

Swansea coach Steve Cooper made a double change in the second half in an attempt to return to the match, but his team delayed further within a minute of the first half when French Mbiumu scored his first goal in eight clinical ball games.

Right back Conor Roberts cut off from the right and saw his efforts on the left foot by Raya as visitors sought to return to the match.

Unrest broke out between Brentford coach Thomas Frank and Swansea, back-back Conor Roberts in the final stages

Brewster rarely had a sight in the goal, but he quietly threw a banner out of the box right after defender Janson made a mess of a heel back attempt. It was the striker’s 11th goal since his move to Swansea on loan from Liverpool in January.

Swansea continued to move forward and six minutes of extra time led to more drama as Brewster Raya tested from 25 yards, while Frank Roberts and Pease coach Frank were booked after a confrontation on the line.

Brahmin almost finished the game brilliantly, but he saw great effort at the net.

Swansea was one of the first early in this season, but he fell out of the playoffs in January and only made his way to the first six places on the last great day of the regular campaign.

Despite coming out of the finalists, Cooper, who led England to the U-17 World Cup in 2017, will have positive experiences to build on after his first year in senior club management.

Brentford is close to deciding on the upgrade

Brentford pushed themselves to compete for the automatic upgrade after winning seven games after the close, but he missed a place in the first two places after defeats in the last two games of the season.

They were the best scorers in the championship this season and they came back to attack them better during the first hitting hour, before Brewster’s goal tested their defensive resolve in the closing stages.

The bees have never won promotion in their previous eight campaigns, and have lost three finals, the last of which came at the third level in 2013.

If they finish this run, they will move to Brentford Community Stadium, which seats 17,500 spectators, as a team in the English Premier League.

Swansea coach Steve Cooper:

“We gave ourselves a lot to do. We did not play well enough in the first half. We were not aggressive in our game, with or without the ball.

“We ended up being very deep, leaving a lot of space around our midfield and our defensive line and allowing them opportunities to attack.

“Obviously the targets are really disappointing. The first is from our fixed group and the second and the third though they are good at the end, you can’t leave people without a mark in the box like this.”

“We didn’t give up and we went right to the end but we gave ourselves a lot to do.”