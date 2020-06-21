Brett Favre considers Colin Cabernick to be a high-ranking company.

The Hall of Fame midfielder said Kaepernick would get a “Hero Mode” for his willingness to sacrifice his life in the NFL to protest racial and social injustice, and compare him to Pat Tillman – the safety of former cardinals who left football to join the Army Guards after September 11.

“I can only think on top of my head, Tillman is someone else who did something similar,” Favre said TMZ Sports said. “We consider him a hero. So, I assume the hero’s condition will be sealed with Kaepernick as well.”

Tillman was killed in Afghanistan in 2004 with friendly fire. He played four seasons in the National Football League for Cardinals after running in the seventh round of a draft in 1998 before giving up his dreams of fighting for his country.

Cabernick was in his sixth season with 49 years in 2016 when he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality. He was released after that season and has yet to sign another decade, filing a complaint in 2017 that the NFL and its owners colluded to keep him out of the league.

Favre said: “It is not easy for a man of his age – black or white, Hispanic, whatever – to stop something you’ve always dreamed of, and to hang him, perhaps forever, to something you believe in.”

In light of the growing protests against systemic racism and police brutality across the country after the death of police-related George Floyd in Minneapolis, Kaepernick was recently pushed into the spotlight. Roger Goodell, the NFL Commissioner, told ESPN last week that he would support and encourage the team that signs the Caipernic. Favre believes that the 32-year-old can still play if given the opportunity.

“I thought he was a dynamic player when he was playing at the climax,” Favre said. “He is still young and has not been beaten for several years, so there is no reason to believe that he lost much of this step.”