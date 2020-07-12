Brexit Border Checks for £ 705m promotion

Photo copyright

PA Media

A £ 705 million financing package has been announced to boost infrastructure and recruit more staff at the British border as the UK prepares to leave the EU Customs Union at the end of the year.

The plans include new border control points and 500 additional Border Force personnel.

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Goff said the move would help the United Kingdom “seize opportunities” after Britain’s exit from the European Union.

The Labor Party accused the government of complacency in its preparations for the end of the Brexit period.

The funding comes after a leaked letter from International Trade Secretary Lise Truss raises concerns about British port readiness.

Under the plans, new border points will be created internally as there are no outlets for expansion at existing ports to handle additional checks that will be required at existing entry points.

The new financing will include up to 470 million pounds for building infrastructure for ports and internal infrastructure, and 235 million pounds will be allocated to IT systems and personnel.

It relates only to the external borders of England, Scotland and Wales. The government is expected to publish specific guidelines and procedures for Northern Ireland in the coming weeks.

The checks are audited after Britain leaves the European Union in stages

What is the transition period?

The United Kingdom left the European Union on January 31, and is now in an 11-month transition period, during which existing trading rules, customs union membership and the single market will apply.

What will the UK’s relationship with the European Union look like when the transition period ends, whether a trade deal is reached.

Customs examination of European Union goods will be postponed until July 2021.

Media playback is not supported on your device Explain the media BBC Jonathan Blake breaks the next round of Brexit negotiations

It comes after a leaked letter, first Mentioned by Business InsiderHe suggested that Truss expressed its concerns about the government’s plans to introduce an audit of the coming European Union goods to the United Kingdom after Britain’s exit from the European Union.

Fellow Minister Trouss reportedly warned that failure to impose full border controls until July could witness increased smuggling from the European Union, lead to legal challenges in the World Trade Organization, and even weaken union with Northern Ireland.

The UK government has ruled out extending the transition period for an agreement.

“With or without an additional agreement with the European Union, this £ 705 million will ensure the necessary infrastructure, technology and border personnel so that our merchants and border manufacturers can manage changes and seize opportunities and lay the foundations for the most effective and safe borders in the world,” said Mr. Goff.