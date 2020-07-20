Brian Boehringer tells the inner story behind his reputation as “serial killer” on the Yankees

Full-time relief jug, part-time forensic scientist.

Brian Boehringer played 15 games for the Yankees during the 1996 World Championships, but his strong behavior was a stark contrast to some of the team’s most vital warriors.

His colleague Charlie Hayes recently recently joked on The Post’s Pinstripe Podcast that he believed Boehringer was a “serial killer” because he constantly reads about Jeffrey Dahmer – a notorious serial killer called “The Milwaukee Monster”. Hayes laughed and quadruple world champion Jeff Nelson, co-host of the podcast, in an agreement about Boehringer’s unparalleled intensity.

“The way he tells the story, it’s riots – everyone loves that story,” Boehringer said on Monday on The Pinstripe Podcast. “He said that to my wife, whom I told everyone when I was around. It was just circumstance – I was always in forensic science and I had just a serial killer book in my locker at the time, which he tells the story. Obviously he exaggerates the rest but I was A very quiet man because I respected all the veterans who were on this team. I always felt that the rookie should be seen and not heard. I was very quiet, kept myself, then on top of that I think having this book in my locker did not help me. ”

Hayes called Boehringer the “different cat” title compared to the rest of the team. While his teammates were enjoying deception at the club and in their spare time, Boehringer used time to dive into his books.

“I have always liked unsolved mysteries as a child who grew up,” said Boehringer, who has left portions of the four seasons with the Yankees. “I was drawn to these things. At that time they didn’t have all the presentations that they have now, so I resorted to reading books at that time. I went to forensics, analysts, different things. I care. To this day, I don’t know why, but This has always happened. “

Nelson and Boehringer remind us of the practical jokes and banter the warriors produced on the team, including splashing water in the Bolbin area when they forgot the applause, throwing bricks on mice on the field and messing with the tomato garden crew.

Although he was not often involved in the same shenanigans, Boehringer appreciated the antics.

Boehringer said: “I knew things were going well.” “You know how it is. These three guys are Charlie, Cecil [Fielder] And Rock (Tim Raines), you can’t wait for them to get to the back of the bus and start ripping on everyone too. I knew things were going on, but I enjoyed it. For me it was part of the cliche junior passes by. I enjoyed every minute of it. “