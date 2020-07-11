Brighton 0-5 Manchester City: Raheem Sterling’s Trilogy With Easy City To Win

Stirling’s hat trick means he has 17 league goals this season, and a total of 27 goals across all competitions – making this his most prolific campaign in the club.

Raheem Sterling scored his third hat trick of the season, as Manchester City overcame Brighton to ensure he finished second in the Premier League.

City lost their previous three out-of-league matches, including a defeat in Southampton last Sunday, but they never seemed to suffer another slip when returning to the south coast.

Sterling, who now has 27 goals in all competitions for the City season this season, has caused the most damage to the Brighton team who were unable to make the match a contest.

The English striker Pep Guardiola moved forward with a brilliant low end from outside the area, gathering a flick of Gabriel Jesus and cut from the left before shooting in the opposite corner of the net.

More chances for City followed, and a shot went wide before the crossbar before finishing Rodri’s shot from a corner to make it 2-0.

The punishment did not end there at Seagulls, as City continued to move forward as Kevin de Bruyne pulled the strings, although assistance in the nineteenth league of the season eluded him.

The Belgian fired a free kick at Al-Qaim after the end of the first half, and it was his path forward that led to the crossing of Riyadh Mahrez for the Sterling to lead the third goal of City in the far post.

Moments it was 4-0, when Matt Ryan died Bernardo Silva’s shot and the Portuguese followed him to take advantage of the house.

Sterling, whose previous hat-trick was against West Ham and the Italian side Atalanta, had the last word in a strange way when he chased a pass in the area and saw the ball bounce from the back of his head and cross the line while he was challenging by Ryan.

Brighton was completely overlooked and did not manage a single shot on goal.

Sterling guarantees that the city does not lack firepower

City knew before the weekend that they were sure to finish in the top four, but they wouldn’t know if they would be in the Champions League next season until Monday, when they discover the outcome of their appeal against their two-year ban from Europe.

However, they are still in competition this year, and their chances of negotiating a difficult path for the final next month have certainly improved by looking good against sterling in front of goal.

He has already had four goals in six games since the Premier League resumed and his transfer at Amex stadium means he now exceeds the 25 goals the club scored last season and made this his most prolific personal campaign.

Jesus was also able to add to his score despite some weak touches early in the game, and has now scored 20 goals in all competitions.

Even without the wounded, Sergio Aguero, there is clearly no shortage of firepower on this side of the city, although the most difficult tasks of this mission are before us.

More to follow.