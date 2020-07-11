Photo copyright

Thousands of demonstrators marched through Brighton in support of the “Black Spirits” movement.

The protesters carried banners and chanted “Black lives are important every day” and “The UK is not innocent.”

This is followed by an angry cry from a video showing a man screaming “I can’t breathe” while he was tied on the floor by three Sussex police officers.

In another BLM protest, attended by hundreds in Hull, a man’s death was remembered in police custody.

The Brighton protesters were sung by the quadruple series when they passed the city’s war memorial.

The Sussex force said the man was arrested and became aggressive toward the officers before he was put on the ground.

The incident was referred to the Independent Police Conduct Office (IOPC).

Last month, more than 10,000 demonstrators demonstrated across East Sussex in solidarity with the Black Life movement around the world.

This followed the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for about nine minutes in the US city of Minneapolis on May 25.

His death sparked a wave of black life protests, including in the United Kingdom.

