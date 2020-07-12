Britain is the country hardest hit outside the United States and Brazil. Still not wearing masks

This is despite the fact that the UK is one of the countries most affected in the world by coronaviruses – it ranks third after Brazil and the United States – with nearly 45,000 deaths.

His comments came as Review Global scientific research on mask wearing has been published by a multidisciplinary group convened by the Royal Society – Data Assessment and Learning on Viral Epidemics (DELVE).

In the United States, a new study shows that one of the main drivers of the conditions now can be “silent diffuse”, or people without symptoms or symptoms.

The report, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science, found that asymptomatic or asymptomatic hosts could be responsible for half of the cases, highlighting how masks can be helpful in preventing the spread of the virus.

“We have now identified persistent, ten-year-old convincing evidence that appears to be forgotten, from the time surgical masks were made of fabric and reusable, indicating that they help prevent airborne infectious agents from being transported. There is now some evidence that masks may be “It benefits the wearer,” said its author, Paul Edelstein, honorary professor of pathology and laboratory medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

Edelstein explained: “There are people who do not have symptoms related to their daily work breathing drops without the knowledge of carrying the virus. If their faces are covered then most of these drops will be caught before they can infect other people. Wearing face caps can help save lives and prevent diseases.” Handicap. “

So, if the basics are “easy to understand,” as Edelstein said, why is Britain reluctant to wear masks?

You become outside it

The second report , By the Royal Society, and the British Academy, by SET-C (Emergency Science in the Covid-19 group), attempts to explain. It examines the social and behavioral factors that can influence assimilation of mask wear – and indicates how important clear and consistent government policy and correspondence about masks is to compliance.

It found that in late April in the UK, about 25% of people wore masks or blankets in public. This is surprisingly low compared to 83.4% in Italy and 63.8% in Spain in the same period.

April was the month in which the UK saw the daily death toll in hospitals rise to 980. The government only began reporting deaths in all settings, including nursing homes, at the end of the month. On April 28, in a daily briefing for Downing Street, Deputy Chief Scientific Adviser Angela MacLean said that the SAGE government science advisory group concluded that “Weak evidence of a small impact” Face masks can prevent the infected person from passing the Corona virus to another person.

At the time, the UK was Combating the acute shortage of personal protective equipment , With concerns that the widespread public use of face masks could lead to a shortage of health care workers.

in the United States, Where a political and cultural war on masks Playing now as the virus continues to rise, senior public health experts in Trump’s administration recently defended their decision not to wear masks in the early days of the epidemic, saying it was necessary to prevent the running of equipment that was running short of supply.

“I do not regret it,” said Dr. Anthony Fossey, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during Congressional testimony last week. “At the time, there was a dearth of equipment that our health care providers needed … We did not want to transfer masks and keep personal protective equipment away from them.”

The current World Health Organization Guidance Governments were updated on June 5, and governments are advised to encourage the general public to wear masks where there is widespread transmission and physical spacing difficult, such as public transportation, in stores, or in other confined or crowded environments.

The only places where face masks are currently mandatory in England are public transportation, a procedure that has been introduced June 15, And in healthcare settings. According to the government’s website, public transportation “differs from enclosed spaces like shops, for example, where people can go out more easily if it is not possible to socialize.”

Ramakrishnan said: “People might rightly ask why you should wear a mask on a train but not in a store. If the guidance is inconsistent, people will follow their preferences.” He argued that the British people may “not really understand the benefits or are not convinced of them.”

There have also been cracks in the UK-wide approach to masks, as delegated states have the power to decide their own coronavirus measures. Northern Ireland agrees with England to impose public transport masks but not stores. Scotland has taken a step forward and made it necessary to wear face caps in stores starting July 10. In Wales, masks are not mandatory in stores or on public transportation.

In Parliament on Tuesday, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the government would review guidance on whether the public should wear face masks in supermarkets and retail stores in England.

When asked about the timeframe for the review, a government spokesman in the Ministry of Health told CNN: “While we are easing the shutdown procedures, covering the face can help us protect each other and reduce the spread of the disease if people are suffering from the Coronavirus, but are not showing symptoms. We continue to advise individuals to wear face caps in enclosed public places where social spacing cannot be performed.

“Everyone should keep a distance of two meters whenever possible. When this is not possible, wearing a face shield is one of the ways in which people can manage risk within one meter.”

Although absorption of face masks or face caps has increased in the UK since late April, the Set-C report highlights the number of countries that have implemented a policy requiring the general public to wear face masks and covers in all public places much earlier, by Mid-March 2020.

Taiwan, South Korea, and mainland China, all places where the mask is widely used, have had more success in preventing or curbing the outbreak of major diseases once they begin.

With the appearance of the second and third waves in countries that have mitigated the coronavirus restrictions, masking is still avoided and even ridiculed by the leaders of the worst affected countries – the United States and Brazil – as they struggle to escape the devastation of the first wave of the epidemic. President Donald Trump still refuses to wear a mask in public, while the president Jair Bolsonaro is being sued To remove his mask during an interview in which he was declared infected with the Coronavirus.

or

With the start of the second and third waves in countries that eased the restrictions of coronaviruses, mask wear increased until this week until it was avoided and even ridiculed by the leaders of the most affected countries – the United States and Brazil – as they struggle to escape a devastating first wave of the epidemic.

President Donald Trump refused to wear a public mask for months until a visit to Walter Reed Medical Center on Saturday. The photo opportunity came after some of the President’s aides practically pleaded with him with approval. Hopefully, Trump’s supporters will encourage skeptics to do the same. Meanwhile, President Jair Bolsonaro is being prosecuted for removing his mask during an interview in which he announced that he had coronavirus.

The University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) offers two versions of expectations for the United States: one in which everyone wears masks, and the other not. The IHME model this week projected the number of US coronavirus deaths at about 208,000 by November 1, but just under 163,000 if most people wore a face mask to help contain the spread of the virus.

Why resistance?

“To understand why people do not wear face caps, it is necessary to examine behavioral factors such as the public’s understanding of masks and how to wear and reuse cloth covers,” said Melinda Mills, director of the Liverholm Center for Demographic Science. University of Oxford and lead author of the SET-C report.

“What is clear is that it is not the public’s fault not to wear masks in the UK. Rather, consistent policies and effective public messages are vital, which differed even across England, Scotland and Wales,” said Mills.

It is worth noting that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson – who was admitted to hospital in intensive care of the virus – was not wearing a mask until Friday, but he was the first Scottish minister, Nicolas Sturgeon.

Mills said that people in countries like Italy and Spain, without a history of wearing the mask, “quickly adopted face caps during the Covid-19 period largely because the authorities provided them with consistent policy and clear guidelines to understand why they wore it.”

Spain, for example, which has recorded more than 28,000 deaths, has legally required all people over the age of six to wear face masks indoors and outdoors in public places when at least two meters are not possible since May 21. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has ordered that this remain the case even after the emergency in the country ends on June 21.

The Set-C report, which states that consistent and effective public messages are “vital” to the public’s commitment to wearing face masks and covers, is a government tweet in the UK on June 27. The report said that the “Face Cover Making Store Safer” message in the tweet was good for the “altruistic” message but it is bad because it focused only on protecting others rather than self-protection. The campaign photo appeared on an elderly woman, whom the report says is already in the vulnerable group and less likely to break the face-covering advice.

The report also concludes that the lack of absorption of face masks and covers in the UK may also be attributed to factors such as “excessive reliance on evidence-based medicine approach”, “inconsistent and changing advice from supranational organizations (WHO, European Center for Disease Control and Control) ), ”And“ Concerns about Lack of Personal Protective Equipment from Surgical Face Masks. ”

It’s not too late

In April, opinion scientist Dr. Babak Javed wrote, in an opinion piece: “As the government, unlike our European neighbors, continues to end up as the” control group “to experiment with the face mask that the government has been demanding all along.” For Watchman He also urged the British to wear the mask.

Since then, an infectious disease consultant at Cambridge University Hospitals in England and professor at the Tsinghua University School of Medicine in Beijing has moved to the United States to take up a new position as associate professor of experimental medicine at the University of California, San Francisco. He noticed that the masks are “more visible” in the United States than in the UK, and that places the “foundation” that unites around the masks early in the epidemic.

“Many stores here do not hesitate to delegate masks if you want to go and use their store … stores do not seem to suffer as a result,” he said in a telephone interview with CNN in the United States.

However, wearing the mask is by no means universal across the United States, the country where the insurgency passes through its political DNA. different countries Enacted various measures and enthusiastic “anti-mask” protesters Rebellion on mandatory face covers . On April 3, Trump announced that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged Americans to wear a mask when they leave their homes. But he announced that he will not wear one by himself. “With masks, it will be really voluntary,” the president said. “You can do this. You don’t have to. I choose not to.”

Javed believes that the UK has already become somewhat a “control group” for experimenting with masks, “certainly compared to most European countries”, although it indicates that the Netherlands and the Nordic countries also have a very low rate of use of a face mask. He said there was confusion, “because of the UK’s very long closure and … because the UK was hit hard … the number of cases is really dropping really big in the UK now, so it’s hard to separate.”

“I think there is reasonably convincing evidence to suggest that authorized masks earlier reduced their transmission rates more quickly in the ascending phase of an outbreak,” he added.

Javed believes that the UK government’s attempt to make the mask’s authorization as broad as possible means “a somewhat muddled and relaxed message.”

“They were very worried about securing PPE supplies, so the focus shifted to face caps and in fact not all face caps are equal. This is just really bare bones, and a loose scarf will always be less effective than a well Javed said:“ A good fabric mask has been fitted Made. ”

“If you’re going to get the lowest common denominator message that any face cap will do, then it’s hard to turn over your heart and say this will protect you. Whereas, in fact, a well-made fabric mask will protect you. I think that’s indisputable.”

“As far as economic masks are concerned, it is the most cost-effective intervention we can take” in the struggle to stop the spread of coronavirus, he said. He does not support “permanent closure” and believes that masks are one way to try to get out of closure faster, but it is not the beginning and end of the epidemic. “This is not a simple solution, it is just one part of the package.”

After the first deadly wave of the virus, Javed believes “it’s not too late” for the UK. “Now is a great time to increase our mask usage because it might allow us to open more and safer.” This is a claim echoed by the president of the Royal Society of Ramakrishnan, who said: “The virus has not been eliminated, so when we lift the ban and we interact more with each other, we need to use every tool we have to reduce the risk of the second wave of infection.”

Are we going to see Britons wearing masks in bars? “The reason why bars and clubs are more dangerous activities is because you are more likely to engage in speech and we know that speech is related to transmission,” Javed said. “Realistically, how many people will wear a mask, take it off for a quick sip of a pint and then put it back in immediately? I can’t see that happening.”