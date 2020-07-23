Britain’s Exit from the European Union: A trade deal is a bit far, says the UK and the European Union

Photo copyright

The United Kingdom and the European Union said they were still a bit far from reaching a trade agreement after Britain left the European Union, after the recent negotiations in London.

British chief negotiator David Frost said there were “big gaps” in the toughest areas, but an agreement could still be reached in September.

His European Union counterpart, Michel Barnier, said that the two sides were still “far away” and that time was running out for negotiations.

The UK has ruled out extending the December deadline to reach an agreement.

This is the second formal round of negotiations held personally since the coronary virus crisis, after the two sides agreed to “intensify” the talks in June.

The chief negotiator of the two sides is scheduled to meet informally in London next week, with another round of official talks scheduled for mid-August in Brussels.

Speaking after the talks, Barnier said the agreement “at this point is unlikely” unless the UK changes its position on fisheries and the post-Brexit rules on competition.

He said that the UK had not shown “a willingness to break the deadlock” in these areas, and “the time for answer is running out quickly.”

He added that an agreement would be needed by October “at the latest” to be ratified before the end of the current transitional period after Britain’s exit from the European Union in December.

‘A realistic approach’

In a statement, Frost said that fisheries and competition rules – known as the provisions of “equal playing field” – are still “the most difficult areas.”

He also said that the government must “face the possibility” of a deal not occurring

But he added that the European Union showed a “pragmatic approach” to British demands to limit the role of the European Court of Justice after the transitional period ended.

He said that the UK, which had so far insisted on a series of separate deals in various areas, was also ready to consider a “simpler” structure for the agreement.