British Airways is retiring the entire fleet of 747 after the decline in travel

British Airways (British Airways) said it will retire its entire fleet of Boeing 747s as it suffers from a severe recession in travel.

British Airways is the world’s largest operator of jumbo jets that first flew in 1989.

“With great sadness, we can confirm that we are proposing to withdraw our entire 747 fleet with immediate effect,” a BBC spokesman said.

Airlines around the world have been badly hit by travel restrictions related to coronavirus.

“The magnificent Queen of Heaven is unlikely to operate commercial services to British Airways again due to the decline in travel due to the global Covid-19 pandemic,” the spokesman added.

British Airways, owned by International Airways Group, has 31,747 aircraft in its fleet. They will all be retired with immediate effect.

She had planned to retire planes in 2024 but provided history due to the downturn.

The British airline added that it would operate more flights on modern and more fuel efficient aircraft such as its new Airbus A350 and 787 Dreamliner.

And it expects them to help it achieve net carbon emissions by 2050.

Boeing 747 helped democratize global air travel in the 1970s, and celebrated its 50th year of flying in February 2019.

Boeing, the US-based airline, reported the end of the plane’s production a year ago.

A wave of restructuring caused by the virus has hit airlines around the world.

Hundreds of BA land employees face redundancy, as the airline cut costs in the wake of the Corona pandemic.