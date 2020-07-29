British Exit: Unfortunately for Boris Johnson, much of Europe has moved

Britain’s exit from the European Union may not be at the top of anyone inside the stairs at the present time, but the clock is ticking on the UK’s current transitional period with the European Union (EU), allowing the UK to act as if it is more or less still a member state while The two sides are negotiating their future relationship. This ends on December 31.

It has been documented that the epidemic made these negotiations even more difficult, as representatives were unable to meet personally. The talks, while ongoing, are stuck in a dead end, which means that default on Britain’s exit from the European Union remains the logical outcome of this epic, now in its fifth year.

The parties are still committed to concluding a deal, but both sides have red lines that do not match each other. The European Union insists that if the UK wants tariff-free entry to the EU’s huge internal market, it must commit to complying with certain EU laws. The UK says the European Union makes unreasonable demands and does not respect its sovereignty.

Some hardliners have suggested previously that Britain exit the European Union that the only way to advance to Brussels in Brussels is to show that Britain is not only ready to withdraw, but will thrive if it does. Arguably, a copy of this strategy had previously had a degree of impact when the talks were closed in previous negotiations – most notably when Johnson was able to renegotiate the initial Brexit deal he inherited from his predecessor Theresa May.

However, things are different now. At the time, the UK was still a member state leaving the bloc. Now, it is a third country, and the European Union has moved to the various large fish it needs for frying. These include passing its seven-year budget (MFF or MFF) Coronary Healing Package last week With the hostess of four days of rows and bitter negotiations.

“If Britain’s exit from the European Union is second on our list of priorities, imagine how far it is on the list of EU member states,” says Anand Menon, professor of European policy at Kings College in London. “All of this stuff about Brussels is getting better prepared, compared to 1.8 trillion euros [$2.1 trillion] They just came out, it’s a little beer. ”

The epidemic remains a more urgent emergency for the 27-nation bloc. “We are focusing on the recovery of the European Union – this is the priority,” said an unauthorized European diplomat. “When you spend four days with the heads of every government in the European Union arguing about trillions of euros, you start to know why Britain’s exit from the European Union is no longer on our radar anymore. Unfortunately, the British are very little involved in seeing that.”

Others in Brussels believed that last week’s budget agreement was a major step forward in the European Union’s confidence, indicating that if the bloc could unite in something as controversial as money, it could do so on external threats like Russia and the rise of China. And political instability in America, of course, the exit of Britain.

“I think it has proven that integration is alive and well, and things may actually be easier without the British sitting around the table trying to disrupt everything,” said an EU official working on Britain’s exit policy but not allowed to speak in an official record. “. “I think it also showed that the German-French partnership has already begun to work. They can reliably claim that by exchanging European Union debts, they have pushed the integration project forward in the most feasible way for years. I now believe that there is a growing awareness that under the new Cold War, And the uncertainty of America, the Europeans became safer to work together. ”

The United Kingdom had said earlier that it wanted to conclude the Brexit negotiations by the fall. This does not leave much time for concluding an agreement, and it is not certain how much the political capital Brussels will be willing to spend to conclude the deal.

“It is true that the agreement on the MFF and the Recovery Fund gives EU27 [member states] “There is more room for Britain to get out of the European Union, but it will not allow it to control its time or thinking,” says Georgina Wright, senior researcher on the British exit team at the Institute of Government. The European Union focuses on economic recovery and the role of member states in decision making in the European Union, climate and the rule of law. Not on the UK. ”

This could bother Brexiteers in London, who are still angry at European Union demands for a commercial deal and believe Johnson needs to play a strong ball with Brussels. However, since the watch is running until December, it may be more dangerous than they realize.

“Some of the Brexiteers might loudly wish to shout that Brussels would have been better off preparing for the UK to withdraw, but in reality, the UK will strike much stronger than it did the European Union,” Menon says. “The European Union can better swallow the financial cost of not having a deal, which means that it can afford the Union to choose Britain, if it is required to make that choice.”

When asked about Britain’s exit from the European Union after last week’s summit, many EU diplomats and officials pointed out to CNN that a less important agreement had been reached on 5 billion euros of emergency funds, if no agreement was reached. They have hugely indicated that the amount was large enough to show that the European Union was serious about dealing with any deal, but it is small enough compared to the overall EU budget to indicate where Britain exit from the bloc’s priorities.

With just a little more than five months left until the end of the transition period and less time to negotiate, whether or not Johnson decided to play hardball may not be relevant. “Although the European Union prefers a deal, it cannot be at any cost,” says Wright. “They want a fair and balanced deal, but in general it protects the integrity of their market. A deal that contradicts that could be more politically more costly for the European Union than the result of disagreement.”

Those hard-liners of Brexiteers who were advising Johnson of the threat of retreat may find that Brussels is indeed really quietly prepared to put the whole thing to sleep.