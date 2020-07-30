British Grand Prix: Formula 1 drivers to continue anti-racist demonstrations

Most drivers rode the knee in the opening race of the season in Austria, with six players remaining

The leading F1 drivers say they think they should continue with their anti-racist demonstrations before the race throughout the year.

Among those who joined Lewis Hamilton in supporting the plan were Sebastian Vettel from Ferrari, Charles Locklear and Red Verstappen from Red Bull.

Locklear said: “We must definitely continue fighting over that because it will not be resolved overnight.

“It’s crazy to have this kind of inequality around the world in 2020.”

And the hero added four times: “The main reason for being here is performance, but we cannot ignore what is happening outside the race bubble.

“The fight against racism that has unleashed in the world in recent weeks and months is completely justified because this matter did not fight, end, or be dealt with overnight.

“It is an ongoing process and it needs all of us, all people around the world, to stand up and try to confront racism, inequality and injustice in any way.

“Consequently, it is right to try to send the right signals to inspire people because I think education is the only way out.”

Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton intercepted before the Austrian Grand Prix

At this weekend’s British Grand Prix, F1 heads were assigned a set time in the pre-race schedule for drivers to show their opposition to racism, after hasty and chaotic situations in the previous two races.

In the first three races of the season, most drivers rode alongside Hamilton, while a minority chose to stay. Everyone wore shirts expressing their opposition to racism.

Roman Grosjean, director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, said he hoped to move towards a position later this season as all drivers would be on one knee before the races.

But those who chose not to take the knee indicated before the weekend race that they would not change their stance.

“Everyone has their own way of expressing that, but we are all united in fighting racism and trying to eliminate it. This is the most important thing. It is not about taking a knee or not,” Verstappen said.

“I am a free man and I want to express myself in a way that I think is appropriate for my culture and principles. I will keep it this way and expect you to respect this matter, comrades and everyone as I am sure of that,” said Carlos Saenz of McLaren.

Hamilton said he had spoken to FIV President Jean Todd, F1 President Chase Carey and managing director Ross Brown, “to make sure they know we’re all on the same team here”.

And the world champion added: “Things like giving us a little extra time in the beginning before the race to show how united we are as a sport – other sports have done a better job of doing it constantly.

“They were really open and I think it should continue throughout the year. I think this is what we will continue to do.

“I think there was some regression from some of the teams, maybe, but work is going on to bring us all closer, but it is moving in the right direction.”

Hamilton and Grogan spoke on the phone after the last race in Hungary, singling out the French world champion as one of the minority drivers who wanted to stop the demonstrations.

Grossgen said that there was a misunderstanding, and that he felt responsible as a prominent figure in GPDA to represent the opinions of those who felt that one demonstration was sufficient.

Hamilton said: “We knew we had more in common than we thought and might be someone interested.

“It is not easy for anyone to admit we are wrong and this is a great first step. But when we got off the phone I knew we were united and working towards the same next goal.

“This is what we will each take to do, open our minds, do not set our barriers, be open. And admitting that this is a problem is sometimes the first step to making it better.”