British gymnastics head “terrified and ashamed” after allegations of ill-treatment in sports

Downey nuns talked about the “inherent” and “totally natural” assault within British gymnastics

Jane Allen, director of British gymnastics, said she was “terrified and shy” after allegations of abuse in the sport.

An independent review will take place.

“Any mistreatment of gymnastics is totally unforgivable,” Allen said in a message to all member clubs.

“I pay tribute to those who have spoken – their courage will help advance change within the gymnastics.”

“It is clear that we need to do more quickly” and that “key issues in the relationship between the athlete and the coach” were highlighted.

Allen said that British gymnastics “will not seek to influence” the review.

“The right thing is to make sure that the independent eye is looking at the complaints that have been raised this week and our regulations,” Allen said.

The British Athletic Commission (BAC) said on Thursday that it had written to British Gymnastics and British Sports about the review “to underscore the need for a truly inclusive, fair and independent exercise.”

“Athletes must have confidence in the integrity of the process and feel confident that they can provide more evidence without fear of reprisal,” added a statement issued by the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Dones say abusive behavior in gymnastics training has become “ingrained”.

“We certainly didn’t realize how wrong that time was.” They said External link In a statement on Twitter.

“While the precise experiences differ clearly, we are both aware of the environment of fear and mental abuse that we have described bravely.”

Downes said they were previously afraid to speak publicly.

British gymnastics told BBC Sport on Thursday: “The behaviors we’ve heard about in recent days are completely against our safe training standards and have no place in our sport.

“Obviously, gymnasts did not feel that they could raise their concerns for British gymnastics and it is important that the independent review helps us better understand the cause so that we can remove any barriers as quickly as possible.

“This review will ensure that everyone who has concerns about protection and abuse has the right and proper channel to raise any issues.”

UK sports “aware of allegations of violations”

The BBC learned that UK Sport was aware of allegations of gymnastics misuse in the summer of 2019.

After several gymnasts spoke earlier this week, UK Sport, which is funding the UK Olympics, responded that the allegations were “shocking and annoying.”

But BBC watched emails from last year as two different parents sent separately email the UK Sport Integrity head in June and July 2019 over various allegations about alleged protection and abuse.

A face-to-face meeting was scheduled between the Chief Integrity and one of the parents – but it was later canceled by UK Sport.

That parent said that in an e-mail: “I still hope that someone will listen one day and prioritize the well-being of children over the medals. Maybe it will be that person?”

A UK Sport spokesman told BBC: “There is absolutely no place in sport for abuse or bullying of any description.

“It is important to note that UK sport does not have the power to interfere in employment matters in sport, but we are fully committed to relying on all available measures to ensure that a high performance system is a safe environment for all athletes.”